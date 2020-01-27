Kobe Bryant Dead: Raptors, Spurs Both Take 24-second Violations In Honour Of Lakers Legend

NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, leaving the world devastated after the sudden news. The 41-year-old Lakers legend was heading to a basketball game when his helicopter crashed. Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also on the plane with him. Gianna, who was affectionately called 'Gigi', was a budding basketball player and got Bryant back into NBA since his retirement. The crash occurred during foggy weather conditions and is currently under investigation. According to reports, there was another player and parent on the helicopter, but nothing has been confirmed.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Raptors vs Spurs game halted to pay tribute to the Black Mamba

Remembering Kobe Bryant.



From the Rockets vs Nuggets moment of silence to Raptors and Spurs 24 second violation, the #NBA honored a legend today. pic.twitter.com/luajomp0vO — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 27, 2020

I'm watching the Raptors vs. Spurs game and every player just looks distraught. I'm in tears. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 26, 2020

After the news of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash reached the AT&T Center, the Raptors vs Spurs game was halted for 24 seconds to honour Kobe Bryant. Both teams committed a 24-second violation. 24 was Bryant's jersey number for the second half of his career. Dallas Mavericks also paid a tribute to him, stating that no player will ever wear the 24 number jersey in his honour.

Raptors vs Spurs highlights

Kobe Bryant dead: His last tweet was to LeBron James, congratulating him

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant dead: LeBron James was inconsolable as following Kobe Bryant's death

LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant.



(via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant dead: The Laker legend's NBA career

Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had five NBA championships to his name, winning NBA MVP in 2008. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Kobe Bryant even paired up with LeBron James for the Olympics, winning the country two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

Kobe Bryant dead: The world pays tribute to the Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant fans gathered around Staples Center, where the Grammys were being held. Players like Dwyane Wade, DeMar DeRozan played spoke about the Black Mamba, remembering everything that they learnt from them. His No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys were also illuminated in the rafters of the Staples Center while the award show was going on.

