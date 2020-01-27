Kobe Bryant Death: Tom Brady Sums Up Mood Of All Basketball Fans In Short Tweet

Retired NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant passed away after a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday. The world was shocked by this sad news and this prompted millions of responses on social media. New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady offered his condolences and posted a message about missing Bryant.

Kobe Bryant death: Tom Brady pays tribute to NBA legend

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The collision occurred amidst foggy conditions despite sound safety measures. NFL legend Tom Brady took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

Kobe Bryant death: Lakers star's impact on Los Angeles

As a California native, Tom Brady is well aware of the influence that Kobe Bryant had on Los Angeles and the entire state. Bryant had arguably one of the most significant impacts on the NBA. He brought the team back to the pole position and made them one of the most dreaded squads.

Kobe Bryant death: Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant regarded amongst the greatest in their sport

The New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has often been compared to Kobe Bryant due to their similar mentality. The Lakers star used the "Mamba Mentality" to rise as one of the NBA's greatest stars. Tom Brady has done something similar in the NFL. Both players are regarded as two of the greatest of all-time in their respective sports.

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant and Tom Brady's careers at a glance

Kobe Bryant's career spanned 20 years and 1,346 games. During his term, he featured in 18 All-Star games. He was a part of five title-winning teams and had two different numbers retired by the Lakers. Bryant is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with a mammoth haul of 33,643 points. Tom Brady, on the other hand, just completed his 20th season in the NFL. Brady has led the Patriots to the Super Bowl nine separate times, including six different wins.