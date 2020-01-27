Kobe Bryant Death: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Black Mamba

The whole world is in shock after the tragic demise of former basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday in a terrifying helicopter crash. Bryant, 41, was with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter and they were all heading to watch a basketball game. The crash occurred during foggy weather conditions.

NBA has a huge following in India and Kobe Bryant was one of the most renowned basketball players in the country. Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri also paid his tribute to the 'black mamba' via a series of tweets.

Sunil Chhetri's tribute to Kobe Bryant

Deeply distressing news to wake up to. Kobe will always be an icon whose legend transcended the sport. #MambaOut pic.twitter.com/cq8tST6qoo — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) January 27, 2020

Sunil Chhetri also tweeted for the other victims involved in the crash

Thoughts also with the rest who lost their lives in the crash, and their families. Don't ever take life for granted. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) January 27, 2020

Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans observed a 24-second silence

Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans observed a 24-second silence for Kobe Bryant before the Celtics vs Pelicans NBA game. Kobe Bryant's shoes were presented before the game and the Pelicans went ahead to wear them for the national anthem. Lonzo Ball wrote 'RIP Gianna' and drew a heart alongside the numbers 8 and 24 on his shoes.

Kobe Bryant's last tweet

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo also had a few words for the great