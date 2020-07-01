Kobe Bryant Documentary 'Mamba Out' Set To Focus On Famous 2010 Lakers Championship Win

After Michael Jordan's The Last Dance aired in April, there were multiple reports about a Kobe Bryant documentary being released soon. As per recent reports, a new documentary on the NBA legend called Mamba Out will be aired from Sunday, July 5. The documentary will focus on Bryant's 2009-10 season, his last NBA title for the Los Angeles Lakers before he retired in 2016,

Mamba Out 2020: Kobe Bryant documentary on his final Lakers championship to be released from July 5

Mamba Out is an eight-part documentary which will be released by ClutchPoints twice a week in the month of July. The first and second episode will be released on July 5, while the last two episodes will air on July 28. The documentary can be viewed on ClutchPoints' YouTube Channel, Instagram and Facebook.

Episode 1 and 2 – July 5

Episodes 3 and 4 – July 12

Episodes 5 and 6 – July 19

Episodes 7 and 8 – July 26

10 years ago today, Kobe finally got revenge against the Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.

And what a moment it was.



It wasn't just a championship.

It was his entire legacy.

Packed together in a 7-game series.



Now, it's time to relive it. ClutchPoints-edition. pic.twitter.com/tcAnVs3S6l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2020

ClutchPoints plan to release Mamba Out as Bryant defeated Boston Celtics to win their fifth championship ten years ago. The Lakers led the Western Conference table and Bryant won the NBA Finals MVP. The documentary will focus on the seven-game finals series between the Lakers and Celtics. As per reports, players like Pau Gasol and Derek Fisher will be interviewed.

Magic Johnson confirms a Kobe Bryant documentary will soon be released

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Magic Johnson revealed that the Kobe Bryant documentary was 'definitely' happening. He added that Bryant had been 'smart enough' to have a camera follow him during the 2015-16 season, which was granted exclusive access into the Lakers legend's life. As per Johnson, many behind-the-scenes clips on Bryant will be included as Bryant has probably let everyone 'into his world with his family'.

Kobe Bryant documentary: Bryant was having his last season filmed

As per reports, NBA Entertainment was given 'unparalleled access' to film in locker rooms, training facilities and the team's charter plane during the 2015-16 year. The crew was reportedly travelling with the star and were present during his 60-point farewell game. During an ESPN interview, former Lakers Public Relations Vice-President John Black stated that Bryant's crew had probably received more access than anyone else ever had.

Reports stated that the crew could do anything they wanted. ESPN also reported that the content is currently being edited and would take years to be officially released. They added that Bryant's untimely death is 'unlikely' to have changed the idea of the documentary. Bryant was also said to have been evaluating the footage before his death. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic plane crash on January 26.

(Image source: NBA official site)