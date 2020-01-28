The Kobe Bryant Story: Movies And Documentaries That Pay Homage To His Legacy

Kobe Bryant was a professional basketball player who passed away two days ago in an unfortunate helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna. The star also appeared in many short films that fans vividly remember. Here are some of the movies that one must watch to remember the hardships that the high profile basketball player faced in his life that made him a basketball legend.

ALSO READ| How Kobe Bryant Gave Himself Different Edge On Court With 'Mamba' Mentality

The Black Mamba

The Black Mamba term was given by Kobe Bryant for himself which he referred to while denoting his game playing technique. He said that he had the Black Mamba mentality while playing basketball. The Nike commercial directed by Robert Rodriguez starts with Rodriguez pitching an idea featuring Bryant's alter ego, The Black Mamba, for an action film. Kobe Bryant had recently released a book with the same name. The book Mamba Mentality: How I Play will now serve as his legacy.

Dear Basketball

The animated short film was produced by Kobe Bryant himself. For this Oscar-winning short film, Kobe had teamed up with iconic animator Glen Keane, who is known for his work in The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Tarzan and Tangled, and composer John Williams to make this iconic short film. Dear Basketball is narrated by Bryant and its hand-drawn animation and the emotional encore are what make it so special in the hearts of everyone and anyone who has seen it.

ALSO READ| Kobe Bryant And Vanessa Bryant's Heartwarming Love Story That Will Overwhelm Fans

ALSO READ| Kobe Bryant Fan's Powerful Message In Interview Leaves Twitter Emotional

Muse

Kobe Bryant's documentary film titled Muse talks about the challenges faced by one of the prominent professional basketball players. It shows how Kobe contemplates his life even outside sports and what all goes into turning him into an elite professional. He describes his mentors, his allies, and his rivals who have helped him shape his 18 years in the NBA. The documentary was directed by Gotham Chopra and released in 2018.

ALSO READ| Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With A Video; Watch

Films like 1 love released in 2003, Nowitzki: Der perfekte Wurf (2014), Michael Jackson's Journey from Motown to Off the Wall also saw Kobe Bryant make a special appearance.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.