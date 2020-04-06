The Debate
Kobe Bryant Was Above And Beyond The Word ‘good', Says Kevin Hart

Basketball News

Kevin Hart took to social media to share a story about late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when both of them went to a basketball camp.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Kevin Hart recently took to social media to share a story about the time he spent with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during a basketball camp. Recently, it was also announced that the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash over Calabasas on January 26. 

Kevin Hart shares a story about Kobe Bryant's work ethic in his latest video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Incredible story from @kevinhart4real about Mamba’s unparalleled work ethic

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

Also read | Kobe Bryant tribute: LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant heads 2020 Hall of Fame honorees

Kevin Hart on Kobe Bryant and his work ethic during a basketball camp

As both Kevin Hart and Kobe Bryant are from Philadelphia, they both attended a La Salle basketball camp together. Hart shared a story from that camp, and how everyone including the coach there praised Bryant's determination towards the game. According to Kevin Hart, the coach called out everyone except for Bryant because they were slacking off. Bryant, who had come to the camp to only work on his left hand, had not once used his right hand during the camp.

Also read | Kobe Bryant new book: Instagram page promotes the Wizenard series after tragic death

Kevin Hart further added that not only did Bryant shoot with his left hand, he also dribbled and passed with it. Hart considered the opportunity at the camp to be the biggest in his life, which had become a 'practice pad' for Kobe. Hart revealed that while he was doing his best to defend Bryant, the Lakers legend was merely counting the dribbles in his head. He further added that the camp and Bryant's skills completely shattered his NBA dreams. 

Kobe Bryant NBA HoF 2020 announcement

Also read | Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson share emotional moment post Kobe Bryant tribute

Also read | Kobe Bryant tribute: Kobe Bryant new book becomes bestseller in children's category on Amazon

First Published:
COMMENT
