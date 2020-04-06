Kobe Bryant Was Above And Beyond The Word ‘good', Says Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart recently took to social media to share a story about the time he spent with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during a basketball camp. Recently, it was also announced that the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash over Calabasas on January 26.

Kevin Hart shares a story about Kobe Bryant's work ethic in his latest video

Kevin Hart on Kobe Bryant and his work ethic during a basketball camp

As both Kevin Hart and Kobe Bryant are from Philadelphia, they both attended a La Salle basketball camp together. Hart shared a story from that camp, and how everyone including the coach there praised Bryant's determination towards the game. According to Kevin Hart, the coach called out everyone except for Bryant because they were slacking off. Bryant, who had come to the camp to only work on his left hand, had not once used his right hand during the camp.

Kevin Hart further added that not only did Bryant shoot with his left hand, he also dribbled and passed with it. Hart considered the opportunity at the camp to be the biggest in his life, which had become a 'practice pad' for Kobe. Hart revealed that while he was doing his best to defend Bryant, the Lakers legend was merely counting the dribbles in his head. He further added that the camp and Bryant's skills completely shattered his NBA dreams.

Kobe Bryant NBA HoF 2020 announcement

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2020, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Formal announcements will be made on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2020

