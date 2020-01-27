Kobe Bryant Dead: Barack Obama Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Basketball Legend

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night (Monday IST) after the helicopter he was travelling in, crashed in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was reportedly travelling to the Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and 8 others which included the pilot. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the helicopter crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas. None of the 9 people on board survived the crash. Former US President Barack Obama expressed his grief with the news and sent condolences to entire Bryant family.

Today at 0947am, @LHSLASD assisted @LACOFD with a Helicopter Crash near the @CityofCalabasas. All we can confirm at the moment is 9 people were on board. No one survived. We at @LASDHQ offer our condolences to those families affected. @NTSB & @FAANews are on scene & investigating pic.twitter.com/IqSIeqzZbl — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 26, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's sudden passing away has sent shock waves across the global community with messages and tributes flooding on social media. Former US President Barack Obama took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Obama hailed Bryant's legendary career in the NBA stating he believed Bryant had much more to the game.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

Barack Obama pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Also Read | US President Donald Trump, His Family, Offers Condolences Over Kobe Bryant's Death

US President Donald Trump also pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

.....Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash