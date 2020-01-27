The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant Dead: Barack Obama Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Basketball Legend

Basketball News

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away on Sunday night after they were involved in a helicopter crash. Barack Obama pays tribute.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night (Monday IST) after the helicopter he was travelling in, crashed in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was reportedly travelling to the Mamba Sports Academy along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and 8 others which included the pilot. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the helicopter crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas. None of the 9 people on board survived the crash. Former US President Barack Obama expressed his grief with the news and sent condolences to entire Bryant family.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's sudden passing away has sent shock waves across the global community with messages and tributes flooding on social media. Former US President Barack Obama took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Obama hailed Bryant's legendary career in the NBA stating he believed Bryant had much more to the game. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

Barack Obama pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Also Read | US President Donald Trump, His Family, Offers Condolences Over Kobe Bryant's Death

US President Donald Trump also pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
VIJAY VS VIJAY: THE ULTIMATE BATTLE
NETIZENS PRAISE ITBP HIMVEERS
FIRST WOMAN NAVY PILOT SUB LT
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
ADNAN SAMI ON TUKDE-TUKDE GANG
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA