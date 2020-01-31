Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Pictures Taken Show Low Visibility Due To Bad Weather

Recently, a video surfaced online which shows the helicopter in which Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others were travelling. The video shows the helicopter facing incredibly foggy conditions. According to The Sun, this may have caused the helicopter to crash leading to the fatal accident. The video also shows the helicopter circling for 15 minutes over Glendale in foggy conditions just before the crash.

While talking to AP, Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the helicopter descended for about a minute before crashing. It was travelling at a speed of more than 2,000 feet per minute when it hit the ground. Jennifer Homendy claimed that “it was a high-energy impact crash”.

I try and video /photograph all the weird stuff happening above my house in Glendale,CA. Unfortunately this morning I didn’t realize I was filming the helicopter Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others were in 31 minutes before they crashed . RIP pic.twitter.com/8zdiplvEbv — THEIR ONLY DREAMS (@theironlydreams) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant’s body identified

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the bodies of basketball star Kobe Bryant and three other people killed in the crash have been identified. Authorities told AP that the last of the bodies and the wreckage have been recovered from the Calabasas hillside. Federal investigators revealed that determining the cause of the crash will take months.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from all corners for Kobe Bryant. The entire world is still in shock and fans are praying for the wellbeing of Kobe's family and friends.

“As I was coming up in the game, he was the guy we idolized.” @StephenCurry30 joined @ALaForce to reflect on the loss of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/6HAfBJDF3x — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 31, 2020

