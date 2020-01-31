Union Budget
Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Pictures Taken Show Low Visibility Due To Bad Weather

Basketball News

Recently, a video surfaced online which shows the helicopter in which Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others were travelling. Keep reading.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Recently, a video surfaced online which shows the helicopter in which Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others were travelling. The video shows the helicopter facing incredibly foggy conditions. According to The Sun, this may have caused the helicopter to crash leading to the fatal accident. The video also shows the helicopter circling for 15 minutes over Glendale in foggy conditions just before the crash.

Also Read l Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Late NBA legend's body identified after examination

While talking to AP, Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the helicopter descended for about a minute before crashing. It was travelling at a speed of more than 2,000 feet per minute when it hit the ground. Jennifer Homendy claimed that “it was a high-energy impact crash”. 

Also Read l Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Nest video captures audio of helicopter's final moments

Kobe Bryant’s body identified

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the bodies of basketball star Kobe Bryant and three other people killed in the crash have been identified. Authorities told AP that the last of the bodies and the wreckage have been recovered from the Calabasas hillside. Federal investigators revealed that determining the cause of the crash will take months.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from all corners for Kobe Bryant. The entire world is still in shock and fans are praying for the wellbeing of Kobe's family and friends.

Also Read l Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Safety equipment could've prevented deadly crash, says NTSB

Also Read l Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, says he idolised Lakers star

Also Read l Kobe Bryant tribute: Lakers fan creates Black Mamba design on his Lamborghini

Published:
