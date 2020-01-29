Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Nest Video Captures Audio Of Helicopter's Final Moments

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who were killed when his chopper went spiralling down after catching fire. Emergency personnel responded, but none of the nine people on board survived, including Kobe Bryant who was only 41.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Footage captures Kobe Bryant's last words

According to a report in ABC7, the noises of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash were caught on a Google Nest camera. It was recorded by a woman who resides near the crash site. Ronna Leavitt, the women in question, said that the surveillance video from her front door captured the audio of the helicopter moments before the crash. She said the helicopter flew above her housing compound and made a U-turn before crashing into the mountainside.

A timestamp of 9:45 a.m. can be seen on the video. It conveys the sound of the crash followed by a resounding silence. Leavitt said she spoke to detectives and provided the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash video to them. A witness said she also heard the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant Helicopter crash: NBA legend Kobe Bryant's last words

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Moments before the crash

I try and video /photograph all the weird stuff happening above my house in Glendale,CA. Unfortunately this morning I didn’t realize I was filming the helicopter Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others were in 31 minutes before they crashed . RIP pic.twitter.com/8zdiplvEbv — THEIR ONLY DREAMS (@theironlydreams) January 27, 2020

Nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed when the Sikorsky S-76 crashed into a hill in Calabasas. Officials have determined that the helicopter collided just 20 to 30 feet from the top of the hill. The entire sporting community mourned the death of Kobe Bryant and everyone from Novak Djokovic to Shaquille O'Neal paid their condolences.

