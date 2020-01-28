Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Three Unidentified Bodies Retrieved, Claim Reports

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The group of nine were travelling to the girls' basketball game in Thousand Oaks. First respondents checked the scened from their helicopter and found no survivors.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Authorities have recovered three bodies

this is perhaps the most lucid and knowledgable eyewitness account of a disaster I've ever seen. it's a witness to yesterday's helicopter crash https://t.co/cjAceDPqkq — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 27, 2020

It has been reported by several US websites that three bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, it could be a week before the site is completely recovered. Los Angeles County Coroner Jonathan Lucas stated that the rough terrain has made the site difficult to access. The site is out of bounds for everyone, while shops and businesses around the site were also closed down. The victims’ bodies will be taken to the Forensic Science Center of the coroner’s office.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Communication with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before the crash

According to ESPN, the pilot contacted ATC before the crash, informing that the helicopter had begun ascension. ATC, however, told the pilot that they were too low for flight following and hence could not be picked up by the radar. Recent reports confirm that the pilot had received permission to fly below the usual level due to bad weather conditions. After the communication ended, no distress call was received. The helicopter had been cleared for flight and took off from the John Wayne airport at 9:06 AM on Sunday. They flew from Boyle heights and circled Glendale before reaching the crash destinations.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: How and when did the crash happen?

According to reports, the helicopter turned left at 9:40 AM to head southeast. However, it disappeared into the fog surrounding the area. They were flying at around 2000 level above sea level with a speed of 184 mph. While crashing, the helicopter was reportedly travelling at a speed for 45 mph which is approximately 4,000 feet per minute. The Sikorsky S-76 crashed near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen street in Calabasas. Locals called 911 at 9:47 AM. Responders on the scene included 56 fire personnel (firefighters, a helicopter with paramedics and hand crews) and sheriff's deputies.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site

According to the LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, the fire had spread a quarter of an acre. Jennifer Homendy, a National Transport Safety Board member, stated that pieces of the helicopter were scattered across 600 feet. One of the hills had an impact area. The tail was down on the left, the fuselage was on the other side and the main rotor ended up hundred yards beyond the scene.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Poor weather conditions reported

Though the exact reason for the crash is unknown, poor weather is the likely cause. Poor visibility near the area of Burbank (north of the helicopter) and Van Nuys (northwest of the helicopter) were reported. Weather control meteorologist Heather Tesch also reported low clouds and thick fog in the area.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Investigation to find out the exact cause of crash

According to reports, the NTSB will be assigning a Go Team to find the actual cause for the crash. A report including the highlight findings should be released in 10 days. A detailed investigation about the pilot's history, chopper maintenance and record of the owner and operator will be conducted. Reports claim that an official statement about the crash might be released after a year.