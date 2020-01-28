Kobe Bryant Death: LeBron James Promises To Continue Mamba Legacy, Pens Emotional Tribute

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. The NBA world grieved the loss of one of their greatest players, devasted by the sudden news. LeBron James, who had just passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list, was spotted crying and hugging various people after landing in Los Angeles from Philadelphia.

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James promises to continue Mamba legacy

A day after Kobe Bryant passed away, LeBron James posted an emotional and heartfelt message addressed to Bryant on Instagram. James told Bryant that he tears up every time he thinks about him and Gigi, who he considers his niece. He mentions the brotherhood they shared, remembering the last phone call they had hours before Bryant's death. Like everyone else, James was also unable to believe that it was his last conversation with Bryant. James tells Bryant that will always love him and reaches out to Vanessa Bryant and his children.

LeBron James promises Kobe Bryant that he will continue his Lakers legacy, and considers it his responsibility. He tells Bryant that he means 'so much the Lakers, and will continue to keep working hard. James asks Bryant to send him strength from the heavens and watch over him. He says that Bryant wants to add more, but is unable to 'get through it'. James ends the letter by promising Bryant that they will meet again.

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James was inconsolable after Bryant's death

LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant.



(via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

LeBron James is seen hugging multiple people in the video, walking forward with his head down. James had just landed in Los Angles after the LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game, where he surpassed Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list. Philadelphia was also Bryant's home town.

Kobe Bryant death: His last social media posts were for LeBron James

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James talked about Kobe hours before his death

On Saturday night, LeBron James spoke at length about the significance of Kobe’s impact on his life. https://t.co/1lzMRqTqGT — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant career stats

Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had five NBA championships to his name, winning NBA MVP in 2008. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Kobe Bryant even paired up with LeBron James for the Olympics, winning the country two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

