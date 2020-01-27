Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gianna Shared A Special Bond Over Their Love For Basketball

NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. His daughter, Gianna Bryant, was also on the helicopter. Both of them were headed to one of Gianna Bryant's basketball games along with seven other people.

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe and Gianna Bryant shared their love for basketball

Spotted: Mamba & Mambacita 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/bmlQAfvOzT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

Gianna Bryant, who was called 'Gigi', was also a talented basketball player. She played for her high school's basketball team and was often spotted while practicing. While on a popular talk show, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna wanted to develop her own playing styles. Gianna Bryant also wanted to play as a part of the University of Connecticut team, which has an elite women's program. Kobe Bryant even took Gianna to NBA games, where he was once seen breaking down the game to her.

Kobe Bryant death: Gigi Bryant got the Lakers legend back into NBA after retirement

"Yeah, they might be open, but they can just get your rebound if you miss." pic.twitter.com/gTiLOnMlMA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2019

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic greets Lakers legend Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gigi pic.twitter.com/6A27jYYto8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

In a podcast, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna Bryant really loved basketball, which is why he was back by the sidelines. Kobe Bryant also admitted that they had a league pass and Gigi watched 'everything'. According to Bryant, the Hawks vs Lakers game was the first time he watched a game live since his jersey retirement in 2017. Gigi also loved to watch Trae Young, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James play. During the Mavericks vs Lakers game, Bryant was seen breaking down and explaining the game to Gigi. After the game, Gigi also clicked a photo with Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna Bryant made headlines for performing Kobe Bryant's famous Black Mamba move

Kobe Bryant death: The world pays tribute to the Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant's fans gathered around Staples Center, where the Grammys were being held. While the award show was going on, an impromptu memorial was also created for the Black Mamba. The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors stopped their game to honour Kobe Bryant, committing a violation on 24 seconds. Twenty four was Bryant's jersey number for the second half of his career. Dallas Mavericks also paid a tribute to him, stating that no player will ever wear the No.24 jersey in his honour.

