Rihanna Dons Kobe Bryant's Jersey While Celebrating Lakers' 17th NBA Championship Win

The streets of Los Angeles weren't the only places buzzing after the Lakers clinched the 2020 NBA championship on Sunday. Several celebrities were also seen celebrating Lakers' 4-2 win over Miami Heat, which secured the record-tying 17th NBA title in the franchise history. Grammy-winning singer Rihanna posted a short clip to social media where she was seen celebrating the big win along with a bunch of other Lakers fans, presumably her friends.

Rihanna Lakers fan? Celebrates championship win over Miami Heat

RiRi donned the classic Lakers' purple and yellow jersey with Kobe Bryant's No.24 on the back. She paired it up with ripped jeans and a Lakers hat. The 32-year-old and her crew were also singing along to Queen's "We Are The Champions." In the caption, Rihanna wrote, "If you ain’t on this time right now...bye. LeBron (James) remains king. Lakers are the champs. and Kobe (Bryant) is proud. A.D (Anthony Davis) thank you!"

Elsewhere, Dr Dre, known to be a huge Lakers fan, was spotted celebrating the title win with Rick Ross, a known Miami Heat fan. Dr Dre was seen toying with Rick Ross as he says, "That's what it is! The Lake Show!"

Dr Dre and Top Dawg celebrating the Lakers winning the championship pic.twitter.com/Jrv2zYnudT — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) October 12, 2020

Longtime Lakers fan Snoop Dogg shared several posts to his social media handles as he appeared to be brimming with joy after his side clinched the NBA Finals series in Game 5. The rapper posted a throwback picture of him wearing a Lakers shirt at Staples Center. In subsequent posts, Snoop took shots at Los Angeles Clippers, dedicating a song for the Lakers' cross-city rivals.

Snoop Dogg even had a message for 2020 NBA Finals MVP, LeBron James, posting a picture of LeBron with Kobe. He captioned the picture, "Job well done."

Lakers NBA champions: Game 6 highlights

Despite a late comeback effort from Miami Heat, who ensured that there was a Game 6 after a thrilling win on Friday night, the Lakers proved too strong for Jimmy Butler and co. On the back of some dominant performances for the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo, the Lakers managed to outplay the Heat in almost every department, especially in the first half. The Lakers blew the Heat out of contention in Game 6 after winning Q2 36-16, taking a 28-point lead to half time.

While Miami managed to cut the deficit in the second half, it all came a little too late. The Lakers won Game 6 with a comfortable 106-93 scoreline. LeBron scored a game-winning 28-point triple-double on Sunday night.

(Image Credits: Rihanna, Snoop Dogg Instagram)