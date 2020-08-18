LeBron James Unveils New Space Jam 2 'Tune Squad' Jersey In Latest Teaser

The LeBron James Family Foundation unveiled James' first look from Space Jam: A New Legacy this week. The 35-year-old star will suit up for Space Jam 2, a sequel to Michael Jordan's 1996 release, Space Jam. While James' Space Jam 2 is not a direct sequel to the 90s hit, the new Tune Squad jersey indicates that NBA stars will once again team up with Looney Tunes (whose logo is partially visible on James' jersey in the teaser).

Also read | Lakers to don Black Mamba jersey in Kobe Bryant's honour if they make Round 2 of playoffs: Lakers playoffs

LeBron James Space Jam 2 first look with Tune Squad jersey revealed

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

The original Space Jam, released during Michael Jordan's time away from the NBA and the Chicago Bulls, was a massive commercial success and popular among 90s kids. Following countless discussions regarding the continuation of the plot, the Lakers star confirmed his role in the film some years ago. Space Jam 2 will be a reboot, however, and not a direct sequel. Based on the number of NBA and WNBA stars confirmed for the movie, another basketball game showdown is also expected, especially after the new Tune Squad jersey James donned for the short teaser.

Also read | Anthony Davis' room Lakers' spot for entertainment inside the NBA bubble at Disney

When will LeBron James' Space Jam 2 release?

The promotion for Space Jam: A New Legacy has started while James and the Lakers are currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, gearing up for their playoffs this week. The jersey James wears is an upgrade, more fitted for a modern look. The Looney Tunes logo remains one of the very few similarities between the new and old uniform. However, A New Legacy has the logo wrapped around the side instead of it being on the players' chest. The while colour has been changed to light blue, while James' logo is added on the left shoulder.

The original release date was July 2021, which has not been postponed by Warner Bros yet (even though the COVID-19 crisis has forced many titles to push their release). Reports are expecting WB to take advantage of the situation if the Lakers' make their way to the NBA Finals.

Also read | LeBron James and Nike could release 'Space Jam' versions of LeBron 17s in Feb 2020: LeBron James Space Jam 2

Los Angeles Lakers playoffs

The Lakers (No. 1 seed), will face Damian Lillard and the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers for the seven-game traditional playoffs series this week. James, along with Anthony Davis, has been leading the team with an impressive 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.2 assists per game. The Game 1 of the playoffs is scheduled for Tuesday, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST).

Also read | Space Jam 2 jerseys and sneakers REVEALED; NBA fans love LeBron James' 'Monstars': LeBron James Space Jam 2

(Image credits: LeBron James Family Foundation Twitter – @LJFamFoundation)