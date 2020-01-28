The Debate
Luka Doncic Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant And Gianna By Writing Their Names On Kobe 5s

Basketball News

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic paid his tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna and everyone who died during the crash by writing their names on the Kobe 5s.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed after a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Bryant and Gianna were headed to one of Gianna's basketball games. Like Kobe Bryant, Gianna was also a talented basketball player. 

Kobe Bryant death: Luka Doncic wrote names of victims on his pair of Kobe 5s

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic paid his tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna and everyone who died during the crash by writing their names on the Kobe 5s he was wearing. Luka Doncic and his teammates wore Kobe Bryant's shoe for the Mavericks vs Thunder game. Doncic also changed his Twitter profile photo to one of Bryant and Gianna.

Kobe Bryant death: Luka Doncic devasted after hearing about Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death

Kobe Bryant Death: Mavericks honour Bryant 

Kobe Bryant daughter: Luka Doncic met Gianna and Kobe Bryant after the Mavericks vs Lakers game

Kobe Bryant death: The world pays tribute to the Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant fans gathered around Staples Center, where the Grammys were being held. Players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson spoke about the Black Mamba, remembering everything that they learnt from them. The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors stopped their game to honour Kobe Bryant, committing a violation on 24 seconds. 24 was Bryant's jersey number for the second half of his career. 

Published:
