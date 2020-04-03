Kobe Bryant New Book Becomes Bestseller In Children's Category On Amazon

Late NBA legend's new book called The Wizenard series: Season one was released on Wednesday. This will be Bryant's final creative work in the Wizenard series and will pick up from where the last book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp ended. The book was also promoted on Bryant's Instagram page.

Kobe Bryant's final book, co-authored by Wesley King, was released two days ago. The book, which retails at $14.97, soon became the No.1 Amazon best-seller in Children's Basketball Books. The book follows the story of West Bottom Badgers, a struggling basketball team, which was first introduced in 2019 with the book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.

The new book will focus on one player called Reggie, who is the team's benchwarmer with big dreams. The story will follow Reggie as he tries to deal with their mysterious new coach, who cannot seem to bag them a win. King also tweeted about the book's release, expressing gratitude while feeling bittersweet about releasing the book without his collaborator. Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, two months before the book's release.

Official release day. Bittersweet without my collaborator, but grateful to see the words live on. This a book about chasing your dreams. @Granity #KobeBryant #basketball #youvsyou pic.twitter.com/LbWtXwREE6 — Wesley King (@WesleyTKing) March 31, 2020

