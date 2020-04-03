The Debate
Kobe Bryant New Book Becomes Bestseller In Children's Category On Amazon

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant new book: Late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Wesley Kings' new book of the Wizenard series is now the No.1 children book best-seller for Amazon.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
kobe bryant new book

Late NBA legend's new book called The Wizenard series: Season one was released on Wednesday. This will be Bryant's final creative work in the Wizenard series and will pick up from where the last book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp ended. The book was also promoted on Bryant's Instagram page.

Also read | Kobe Bryant new book: Kobe Bryant book for kids surging in popularity

Kobe Bryant new book: Kobe Bryant book for kids is the new No.1 Amazon best-seller

Kobe Bryant's final book, co-authored by Wesley King, was released two days ago. The book, which retails at $14.97, soon became the No.1 Amazon best-seller in Children's Basketball Books. The book follows the story of West Bottom Badgers, a struggling basketball team, which was first introduced in 2019 with the book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant new book: Wizenard Series, Kobe Bryant book for kids promoted on his Instagram account

The new book will focus on one player called Reggie, who is the team's benchwarmer with big dreams. The story will follow Reggie as he tries to deal with their mysterious new coach, who cannot seem to bag them a win. King also tweeted about the book's release, expressing gratitude while feeling bittersweet about releasing the book without his collaborator. Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, two months before the book's release.

Kobe Bryant new book: Kobe Bryant book for kids promoted by the late NBA legend's Instagram account

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

Also read | Vanessa Bryant posts heartwarming Kobe-Gigi video on their 2-month death anniversary

Kobe Bryant new book promoted by wife Vanessa Bryant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Also read | Beyonce consoles Vanessa Bryant as she breaks down during Kobe Bryant's memorial

First Published:
COMMENT
