Kobe Bryant Instagram Page Promotes The Wizenard Series After Tragic Death

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant Instagram page promotes Wizenard book series which was conceived in tandem with the Lakers legend's childhood sweetheart Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's untimely death in an unfortunate helicopter accident on January 26, 2020, sent shockwaves across the globe. The father-daughter duo was joined by seven other individuals on that fateful helicopter journey which ended in a tragic accident. Before his death, the second edition of the Kobe Bryant Wizenard series was in the making. That book was released on Tuesday, as announced by his wife Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe Bryant Wizenard book series' second edition hits the bookshelves

The Kobe Bryant Wizenard book, which was released earlier this week on Tuesday, is the second installation of the Wizenard series. The Kobe Bryant Wizenard first book was released on March 19, 2019, with the title - The Wizenard Series: Training Camp. Kobe Bryant had previously stated that  he created the Wizenard Series to help ignite the imaginations of young athletes around a topic they love - sports.

The post on Kobe's page said: "Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW. #KobeBryant #GranityStudios #Kobeinc' and added  'Sometimes winning means defeating yourself.' 

