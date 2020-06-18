Kobe Bryant Pilot 'misperceived' Flight Trajectory, Thought He Was Climbing Before Clash

The ongoing investigations to determine the cause of the accident that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others apparently moved to a new direction after a report from the National Transportation Safety Board was released on Wednesday. According to report procured by the Associated Press, the Kobe Bryant pilot, Ara Zobayan "misperceived" the flight trajectory leading up to the crash. The heavy fog in the weather when the flight was chartered might have disoriented Zobayan causing him to think the helicopter was climbing when it was actually descending, per the report.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash report: Pilot was "disoriented" in the fog

According to the report, the Kobe Bryant pilot reached out to the air traffic controllers minutes before the crash and said that the Sikorsky S-76 was climbing to 4,000 feet in order to evade the clouds. However, per the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash report, the helicopter was, in fact, descending and banking to the left before it eventually crashed against the hills near Calabasas, California.

“Calculated apparent angles at this time show that the pilot could have misperceived both pitch and roll angles,” the report from AP stated. “During the final descent the pilot, responding to (air traffic control), stated that they were ‘climbing to four thousand.’ The phenomenon is termed as 'somatogravic illusion' where the pilot can misjudge the flight path in the absence of visual references. Despite the revelation, the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash report failed to provide a definite conclusion to the actual cause of the accident. As it seems, the harsh weather condition is reportedly the primary reason behind the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other on January 26, 2020.

Last month, the autopsy report of all the nine victims were released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The report confirmed the cause of death to be 'blunt force trauma' and declared the manner of death as 'accidental.' The autopsy report also confirmed that the Kobe Bryant pilot was not intoxicated during the flight as he tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant wife Vanessa Bryant is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the helicopter company and Zobayan's estate. Vanessa Bryant's attorneys have sued both parties for wrongful death. However, according to Ara Zobayan's brother, Berge Zobayan, the passengers in the helicopter were negligent and hence the pilot cannot be blamed for the accident. The litigation is yet to be resolved.

