Kobe Bryant Reveals How Angry He Was For Not Matching Michael Jordan's NBA Titles

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are arguably two of the greatest players to have graced the NBA. A one-team man throughout his NBA career, Kobe Bryant accomplished a lot with the Lakers, guiding them to five NBA championships during his time in Los Angeles. However, on the All the Smoke podcast earlier this week, the Lakers legend revealed the one thing he didn't have over Michael Jordan. He said that it still gnaws him.

Kobe Bryant reveals how angry he was for failing to match Michael Jordan's NBA titles

Peeling back the curtains on the podcast, Kobe Bryant said that his aim was to win eight championships with the Lakers. While the fact that he fell three short of his target may trouble him after his retirement, the fact that he couldn't match Michael Jordan's six NBA titles troubled him even more. Michael Jordan won three straight NBA titles from 2000-2002, with Shaquille O'Neal proving to be the ideal foil for his on-court exploits.

After coming up short in the following seasons, Kobe Bryant ultimately ended up winning consecutive championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. During these seasons, it was Pau Gasl's turn to provide the support for Kobe Bryant's exploits. Kobe Bryant also made 17 consecutive All-Star appearances from 2000 to 2016.

In the podcast, Kobe Bryant also provided some insight into why he and Michael Jordan were different people on the court. The Lakers legend said that while Michael Jordan would "compete with any and everything", he would prefer to go the opposite way and only "compete with things that I really am good at". Kobe Bryant also revealed a conversation he had with Michael Jordan when the NBA legend brought up a hypothetical matchup between his '91 Bulls team and the 2003 Lakers.

