Kobe Bryant Had Stopped Watching Basketball, But His Daughter Gigi Drew Him Back To NBA

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant recently said that his daughter Gigi got him back into watching NBA. Gigi loves the game and loves watching it live.

Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant recently said that his daughter Gigi got him back into watching NBA. After Kobe Bryant retired, he had stated that he would watch less NBA games and focus on his family and other activities. Byrant first attended an Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers game in November with his daughter Gigi. Since then, Kobe Bryant and Gigi have attended various NBA games throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. 

Also read | WATCH: Lakers LeBron James greets Kobe Bryant courtside, dunks incredible three-pointer

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant reveals that Gigi is the one who got him back into watching NBA regularly

In a recent podcast, Kobe Bryant revealed that Gigi really loves the game, which is why he is now back by the sidelines. Kobe Bryant also admitted that they now have a league pass and Gigi watches 'everything'. According to Bryant, the Hawks vs Lakers game was the first time he watched a game live since his jersey retirement in 2017. Gigi also loves to watch Trae Young, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, according to Bryant.

Also read | Kobe Bryant shares basketball tips with daughter Gigi during Hawks vs Nets game

Also read | Kobe Bryant attends Lakers game with daughter Gigi, fans delighted to see the legend at Staples

During the Mavericks vs Lakers game, Bryant was seen breaking down and explaining the game to Gigi. after the game, Gigi also clicked a photo with Mavericks star Luka Doncic. In a recent video from one of Gigi's AAU game, she was seen shooting a turnaround jumper like her father. Gigi is currently playing for her school’s girl basketball team. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant's daughter Gigi performs father's famous Black Mamba move, fans get nostalgic

(Image courtesy: brooklynnets Instagram)

