Kobe Bryant Had Stopped Watching Basketball, But His Daughter Gigi Drew Him Back To NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant recently said that his daughter Gigi got him back into watching NBA. After Kobe Bryant retired, he had stated that he would watch less NBA games and focus on his family and other activities. Byrant first attended an Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers game in November with his daughter Gigi. Since then, Kobe Bryant and Gigi have attended various NBA games throughout the NBA 2019-20 season.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant reveals that Gigi is the one who got him back into watching NBA regularly

In a recent podcast, Kobe Bryant revealed that Gigi really loves the game, which is why he is now back by the sidelines. Kobe Bryant also admitted that they now have a league pass and Gigi watches 'everything'. According to Bryant, the Hawks vs Lakers game was the first time he watched a game live since his jersey retirement in 2017. Gigi also loves to watch Trae Young, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, according to Bryant.

Spotted: Mamba & Mambacita 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/bmlQAfvOzT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

"Yeah, they might be open, but they can just get your rebound if you miss." pic.twitter.com/gTiLOnMlMA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2019

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic greets Lakers legend Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gigi pic.twitter.com/6A27jYYto8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

During the Mavericks vs Lakers game, Bryant was seen breaking down and explaining the game to Gigi. after the game, Gigi also clicked a photo with Mavericks star Luka Doncic. In a recent video from one of Gigi's AAU game, she was seen shooting a turnaround jumper like her father. Gigi is currently playing for her school’s girl basketball team.

