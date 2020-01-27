Justin Beiber, Kayne West, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

American pop singers took to social media to offer their condolences and express grief over the death of legendary American basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Monday morning. Nick Jonas, Justin Beiber, Taylor Swift and Kanye West prayed for the Byrant's family in this moment of sorrow. Bryant, 41, who spent 20 years with the basketball team Lakers, was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Monday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, 48 km north-west of Los Angeles.

READ | Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

Nick Jonas

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

Justin Beiber

Sharing an old photo of him and Kobe Bryant on Instagram, Justin Beiber wrote, "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!"

READ | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Taylor Swift

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Kanye West

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Bruno Mars

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

READ | Kobe Bryant Names 3 WNBA Players Capable Of Succeeding In NBA Currently

Nine on-board, no survivors feared

It was reported that other than Bryant and his daughter, the helicopter was ferrying seven other people. The crash ignited brushfires, making it hard for rescue crews to get close to the site. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he would not confirm who had died until all the next of kin have been notified. Bryant’s death stunned Los Angeles and the sports world, which mourned one of basketball’s greatest players. Sources said the helicopter took off from Orange County, where Bryant lived.

READ | Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Chemistry In 'What A Man Gotta Do' Leaves Twitter Impressed