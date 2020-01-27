The Debate
Kobe Bryant Backed His Daughter Gianna To Carry Black Mamba Legacy Forward: Watch

Basketball News

The sporting fraternity woke up to devastating news on Sunday. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a fatal helicopter crash in LA.

A cloud of sorrow dawned over the city of Los Angeles on Sunday. Arguably the greatest player to don the Purple and Gold of the Lakers, five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning (Sunday night IST). Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna Bryant was also one of the victims, along with seven others. A heartwarming clip of Kobe Bryant waxing lyrical about his daughter on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! emerged after the incident. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Raptors, Spurs Both Take 24-second Violations In Honour Of Lakers Legend

Kobe Bryant backed his daughter Gianna to carry 'Black Mamba' legacy forward

Gianna Bryant was the second of Kobe Bryant's four daughters. Kobe Bryant and Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks just outside the city, wherein Gianna was slated to play in a basketball game. Their journey to Thousand Oaks, however, proved to be fatal. While news of the 'Kobe Bryant helicopter crash' broke out, a touching video of Kobe Bryant praising the personality of his daughter emerged on Twitter. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal 'IN PAIN' After Learning About Kobe And Gianna's Death

Kobe Bryant made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2018. Speaking on the show, Kobe Bryant detailed how his daughter Gianna was always keen on carrying forward the 'Kobe Bryant legacy'. The Lakers legend told the host, Jimmy Kimmel, that when fans would approach him lamenting the fact that he didn't have a son to carry forward the 'Kobe Bryant legacy', Gianna would step up to say, "I got this". 

Also Read | Lakers Fans Create Impromptu Kobe Bryant Memorial As LA Mourns Death Of NBA Legend

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young breaks down after pre-game warmup

The NBA was left to mourn Kobe Bryant's death after the shocking news broke out early on Sunday. Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks were scheduled to play the Washington Wizards at the Phillips Arena after the news. Trae Young was pictured in tears after the pre-game warmup. The Atlanta Hawks guard had to be consoled by his mother after the warmups. The Hawks and the Wizards also paid tributes to the Lakers legend, honouring Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys during the game.

Also Read | Trae Young Breaks Into Tears In Aftermath Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna's Shocking Death: WATCH

