Kobe Bryant Backed His Daughter Gianna To Carry Black Mamba Legacy Forward: Watch

A cloud of sorrow dawned over the city of Los Angeles on Sunday. Arguably the greatest player to don the Purple and Gold of the Lakers, five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning (Sunday night IST). Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna Bryant was also one of the victims, along with seven others. A heartwarming clip of Kobe Bryant waxing lyrical about his daughter on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! emerged after the incident.

I remember the first time Kobe introduced me to his daughter Gigi, and the way he talks about her in this clip is exactly how he sounded then: so damn proud, full of so much possibility.

And she was her father's daughter, too. Already such a gamer. pic.twitter.com/8FxWFtf9Wy — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant backed his daughter Gianna to carry 'Black Mamba' legacy forward

Gianna Bryant was the second of Kobe Bryant's four daughters. Kobe Bryant and Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks just outside the city, wherein Gianna was slated to play in a basketball game. Their journey to Thousand Oaks, however, proved to be fatal. While news of the 'Kobe Bryant helicopter crash' broke out, a touching video of Kobe Bryant praising the personality of his daughter emerged on Twitter.

Kobe Bryant made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2018. Speaking on the show, Kobe Bryant detailed how his daughter Gianna was always keen on carrying forward the 'Kobe Bryant legacy'. The Lakers legend told the host, Jimmy Kimmel, that when fans would approach him lamenting the fact that he didn't have a son to carry forward the 'Kobe Bryant legacy', Gianna would step up to say, "I got this".

Trae Young fought back tears as he spoke about the last conversation he had with Kobe.



He said Kobe told him he was proud of how much he's seen his game progress, and to continue to be a role model for kids growing up and for Gigi. pic.twitter.com/fhus29cdN5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young breaks down after pre-game warmup

The NBA was left to mourn Kobe Bryant's death after the shocking news broke out early on Sunday. Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks were scheduled to play the Washington Wizards at the Phillips Arena after the news. Trae Young was pictured in tears after the pre-game warmup. The Atlanta Hawks guard had to be consoled by his mother after the warmups. The Hawks and the Wizards also paid tributes to the Lakers legend, honouring Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys during the game.

