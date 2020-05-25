Kobe Bryant's 14-karat Championship Ring Gifted To His Mother Gets Sold For $206,000

Last month, Goldin Auctions announced the auction of Kobe Bryant memorabilia like his 2000 Championship ring and game-worn jerseys and sneakers. The auction was announced three months after the NBA legend's death in January and was the largest collection ever in one place. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Also read | Kobe Bryant rings: Kobe Bryant game-worn shoes, 2000 Kobe Bryant rings to be auctioned

Kobe Bryant Championship ring sold at $206,000

The ring bought by Kobe Bryant to gift his mother Pamela after the 1999-2000 Lakers Championship win was recently sold for $206,080 by Goldin Auctions. As per TMZ Sports, the 14-karat gold ring with 40 diamonds was owned by a private collector. The collector originally bought the ring and other memorabilia in 2013 for $280,000. The items were clubbed together after Bryant's parents tried to sell his memorabilia in 2013 which resulted in the Los Angeles Lakers legend suing them.

The opening bid for this ring was $15,000 and 20 people bid for the ring. Bryant reportedly gifted a similar ring to his father, which might also be up for auction soon. Due to the 2013 controversy, Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin stated that Bryant's parents are not a part of the current auction.

Some prices realized at auction last night pic.twitter.com/nOw5CsT6Rj — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) May 21, 2020

Also read | Kobe Bryant Lakers ring: Why Kobe Bryant was unhappy after winning the NBA 2001 championship

2000 Kobe Bryant Championship ring sold by Goldin Auctions in 2013 also

Item of the day 6/30: Kobe Bryant 2000 Lakers NBA Championship ring (gifted to his mom) http://t.co/gAp90Y9hIA — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) July 1, 2013

This is the very 14K gold 2000 @kobebryant @Lakers @NBA championship ring gifted by Kobe to his father Joe Bryant. This is not an executive version of the Championship ring, but the same EXACT ring given to Kobe Bryant and other Lakers players. This ring has 40 diamonds. pic.twitter.com/tgGe9rbKJn — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) February 28, 2019

Also read | Kobe Bryant rings: Bryant net worth, Kobe Bryant Lakers ring and Kobe Bryant crash

Other items sold in the auction were game-worn Kobe Bryant jerseys and sneakers along with a signed Kobe Bryant scorers report from 2006. While talking to ESPN, Ken Goldin stated that this was the largest collection of Bryant memorabilia ever in one place. He also added that 5 percent of each sale would be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. When the auction was announced, the highest bid on a Bryant item was $28,000 for the black Adidas sneakers he wore during the 2001 NBA Finals game against Philadelphia 76ers.

Also read | Kobe Bryant rings: Kobe Bryant net worth, Kobe Bryant Lakers ring and Kobe Bryant salary