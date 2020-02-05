Why Kobe Bryant Was Unhappy After Winning The NBA 2001 Championship

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who recently lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash, won five NBA championships for the Los Angeles Lakers in his 20-year NBA career. Bryant had himself revealed that as a kid, his goal was to win eight NBA championships. However, when Kobe Bryant won the NBA 2001 championship, the star was seen crying while holding the trophy.

Kobe Bryant's reason for him being sad after the NBA 2001 championship

Kobe Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to their NBA 2001 championship by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers. This was the Lakers second straight championship. The Lakers won the championship at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, which is also Kobe Bryant's hometown. During the post-game interview, Bryant was visibly unhappy and reserved but still went out of his way to thank his wife Vanessa for her support. Bryant had thanked her for supporting him and putting up with his work ethic. There are also photos of Kobe Bryant holding the NBA 2001 championship trophy and crying in the shower.

A lot of people have seen the iconic Kobe Bryant photo of him just sitting in the showers after winning the 2001 Finals with th…

The reason for Kobe Bryant's sadness was apparently his parents. While Vanessa provided the support he needed, his parents were not happy with his choices. According to reports, their falling out happened in 2000, when a 21-year-old Bryant got engaged to an 18-year-old Vanessa Laine. Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant did not approve of the relationship and was uneasy with Bryant's devotion towards her. Joe Bryant was also apparently unhappy that she was Latina and not African-American. His parents did not attend their wedding and were also not present for the NBA 2001 Championship. Though people assumed he was crying out of joy, Bryant later revealed that it was because of his dad.

In a 2016 interview with ESPN, Bryant had revealed that he had not spoken to his parents in years. According to the Lakers legend, he had offered to buy them a house, which they thought was not good enough. In 2013, his parents tried to auction some of his belongings. Bryant had ended up suing the Goldin Auctions, who had sued him back. The company gave Kobe Bryant's parents money in advance, from which they bought their house in Las Vegas. Later, both of them issued an apology regarding the matter, apologising to their son and thanking him for the financial support over the years.

Unfortunately, Joe and Pamela Bryant were apparently not able to mend things with their son before his and Gianna Bryant's tragic deaths. When approached by an interviewer, Pamela Bryant refused to comment on her son and granddaughter's death. An unknown source revealed that though the family will reach out when ready, they are currently trying to grieve in private.

