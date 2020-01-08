Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gigi Performs Father's Famous Black Mamba Move, Fans Get Nostalgic

Former NBA stars inspiring their children to take up the sport is quite a common sight. Just like LeBron James' son Lebron Raymone 'Bronny' James is following the footsteps of his father, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's daughter Gigi seems to be on the same path. An 18-time NBA All-Star, Kobe Bryant called time on his career in 2016 and has ever since been busy training his daughter Gigi Bryant.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Black Mamba 2.0?

Already known as 'Mamba Junior', Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant has showcased her hooping skills on multiple occasions in the past. Gigi seems to have inherited her father’s talent, as she is also excellent at driving to the hoop and can shoot quite well. In a recent video posted by SLAM HS HOOPS from Gigi's AAU games, she's seen shooting just like her father Kobe Bryant. The turnaround jumper is widely renowned as a Kobe Bryant move and the video suggests Gigi has learned a trick or two from her father.

Here’s two Instagram clips of Gigi Bryant scoring more points than Bronny Jr did on his ESPN highlight pic.twitter.com/fNAxVKn2E9 — BadGalAli (@aliweitz) January 5, 2020

Gianna Bryant studies in the ninth grade and is already turning out to be quite a hooper. Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant are often seen courtside at the Staples Center rooting for the LA Lakers. While enjoying the Lakers dominate opponents on the court, the 13-year-old appears to pick up some valuable skills from bonafide stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Black Mamba 2.0: Some of Gianna Bryant's moments on the court

Black Mamba 2.0: Kobe Bryant talks basketball with daughter Gigi Bryant

Kobe explaining the game to his daughter pic.twitter.com/uzE2lcX4hn — ahmed (@ahmedanimations) January 2, 2020

