Magic Johnson Pens Kobe Bryant-style Retirement Plan For Patriots Star Tom Brady

other sports

Tom Brady and the Patriots ended a disappointing season at home to the Titans. Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes Brady should retire in a blaze of glory.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Magic Johnson

Prior to the National Football League (NFL) Wildcard playoffs game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Patriots legend Tom Brady posted a video on Instagram which was captioned as 'It’s too late to be scared'. However, despite the disappointing loss to the Titans in the Wild Card game, Patriots fans could be slightly apprehensive on the future of the Patriots' roster for the upcoming season. In theory, Tom Brady has already entered Free Agency. However, Lakers legend Magic Johnson does not have reason to believe Patriots fans should be scared of the cloud of uncertainty hanging over four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

Also Read | Tom Brady's Pre-Wild Card Hype Video Gets Savage Response From Titans' Taylor Lewan

Lakers legend Magic Johnson unconvinced about Tom Brady’s finality

Magic Johnson, a 5-time NBA champion and 3-time NBA Finals MVP, does not believe that Tom Brady will hang up his cleats after the dismal defeat to the Tennessee Titans. Instead, Johnson floated an alternative option for Brady’s retirement. The Lakers legend believes that Brady should bow out of the NFL as Kobe Bryant did in his final game for the Lakers – in a blaze of glory.

Also Read | Tom Brady's Exit Fueled By Speculation; 5 Potential NFL Teams For Patriots QB

While the 'Tom Brady retirement' saga continues to drag on, the 'Tom Brady Free Agency' saga is also beginning to develop side-by-side. There has been no official news from the Patriots regarding any contract for Brady, whose contract with the Patriots expired after they crashed out of the NFL playoffs. For the first time in his career, Tom Brady is now a free agent. While Brady has repeatedly accepted lower-paying contracts than the likes of Peyton Manning, the six-time Super Bowl champion remains averse to signing another one of those deals with the Patriots. A 'hometown discount', therefore, is reportedly off the table, while the 'Tom Brady Free Agency' story continues to be written.

Also Read | Magic Johnson Demands More Credit For Lakers' Current Success

Also Read | Magic Johnson Names LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic As Top MVP Candidates

Published:
ROHIT SHARMA ON NZ TOUR