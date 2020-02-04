Kobe Bryant's Fan Runs A Marathon While Dribbling A Basketball To Honour The Legend

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The group were heading to one of Gianna’s basketball games before the crash. The world has been honouring the NBA legend and victims in their own unique way.

Kobe Bryant death: Michael Sweet ran the California half marathon while dribbling a basketball to honour the legend and Gianna Bryant

Now THIS is Mamba Mentality. He ran a half marathon in a Kobe shirt while dribbling a basketball 🙌



Michael Sweet, a Kobe Bryant fan, ran the California half marathon while dribbling to honour the Lakers legend and other victims of the crash. The fan was wearing a Kobe Bryant t-shirt and ran 13.1 miles for over two hours. Michael Sweet only let go of the ball to pass it to other runners.

In an interview with a magazine, Sweet revealed that he only did it because he appreciated Kobe Bryant. He wanted to do something for him and his family. The 30-year-old completed the California half marathon at Huntington Beach in California. Sweet thought Kobe Bryant would appreciate his gesture.

John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan were the other victims of the crash. The group were travelling to Thousand Oaks in California for Gianna’s game. California half marathon also paid their respects by holding a 24.2-second silence. Bryant wore No. 24 jersey for the second half of his career while his daughter Gianna wore No. 2. They even had an eight-second countdown as Bryant wore No. 8 for the first half of his 20-year career with the Lakers.

