Virat Kohli Reflects On Getting 'new Perspective In Life' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Last week, the entire world mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant whose demise took the world of sports by storm. The five-time NBA champion passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. Accompanying Bryant, was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two of her junior teammates, their parents, a coach, and the pilot of the helicopter. Along with the millions who had shared their memories about Bryant, Team India skipper Virat Kohli had also posted a heartfelt message on social media.

Virat Kohli reflects on life after Kobe Bryant's demise

Ahead of the New Zealand vs India 2020 ODI series that begins on February 5, Virat Kohli talked to a few reporters about Kobe Bryant's passing away and how it has impacted the skipper of the Indian team. Kohli reflected back on Bryant's "heartbreaking" death and how he used to wake up early to watch NBA games that featured Bryant. Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers through the entirety of his 20-year-long career.

Kohli emphasised how Bryant's demise put "everything into perspective" for him and made him realise the value of life. Kohli added how it is easy to get caught up in the struggles of performances but the new priority for him is to appreciate life and live it to the fullest. Here is the post that Kohli had shared on the morning of Bryant's passing.

NZ vs IND: India look to continue dominance

After playing some great cricket and completing a clean sweep in the T20I series, India will now move on to playing a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The first match will be played at Hamilton on Wednesday. The big shocker ahead of the match is that vice-captain Rohit Sharma has sustained a calf injury and will be replaced by the debutant Mayank Agarwal in the squad. Sharma's spot in the Test lineup has been taken by young Shubman Gill. Prithvi Shaw is also making a comeback into the Test line-up.

