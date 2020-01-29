Kobe Bryant Death: 50 Cent Inspired To Be 'a Better Man' To Honour 'Black Mamba'

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has shocked the enrite global sports community. The 41-year-old along with his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away on Sunday (Monday morning IST) in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Celebrities all over the world have been mourning the loss of the basketball legend. He inspired people with his resilience and his desire to be the best.

50 Cent says Kobe’s death has inspired him to stop arguing with people pic.twitter.com/SiWxpjkA9q — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Luis Figo Accused Of Plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter Tribute

Kobe Bryant death: 50 Cent pays tribute

American rapper 50 Cent shared his thoughts on social media as he reflected on the legacy left by Bryant. The notorious rapper, who often makes headlines with a controversy, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 41-year-old. The rapper paid condolences to Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and his entire family.

The 44-year-old also posted a video on Instagram from the time he met Kobe Bryant.

'I feel like I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to focus, I’m not arguing with anyone anymore. I'll deal with it another way if there’s a problem.' - 50 Cent wrote in his Instagram post.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Daniel Cormier Gets Emotional While Talking About The NBA Legend

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Empire Stage Building And MSG Turn 'purple And Gold' To Honour Mamba

Also Read | 50 Cent Was The Man Behind Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor Fight

Kobe Bryant daughter and other victims from the crash

In addition to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, @CBSNews has identified the other victims of the deadly helicopter crash in California:



John Altobelli

Keri Altobelli

Alyssa Altobelli

Sarah Chester

Payton Chester

Ara Zobayan

Christina Mauserhttps://t.co/o42tVC5NRn pic.twitter.com/EKadKjcNPu — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Senegal Painter Bou Bou Creates Superb Painting With Basketball Hoop