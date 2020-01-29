The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant Death: 50 Cent Inspired To Be 'a Better Man' To Honour 'Black Mamba'

Basketball News

50 Cent intends to honour Kobe Bryant's death by striving to be 'a better man' going forward. The rapper took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Lakers legend.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant death

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has shocked the enrite global sports community. The 41-year-old along with his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away on Sunday (Monday morning IST) in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Celebrities all over the world have been mourning the loss of the basketball legend. He inspired people with his resilience and his desire to be the best.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Luis Figo Accused Of Plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter Tribute

Kobe Bryant death: 50 Cent pays tribute

American rapper 50 Cent shared his thoughts on social media as he reflected on the legacy left by Bryant. The notorious rapper, who often makes headlines with a controversy, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 41-year-old. The rapper paid condolences to Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and his entire family.

The 44-year-old also posted a video on Instagram from the time he met Kobe Bryant. 

'I feel like I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to focus, I’m not arguing with anyone anymore. I'll deal with it another way if there’s a problem.' - 50 Cent wrote in his Instagram post.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Daniel Cormier Gets Emotional While Talking About The NBA Legend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Empire Stage Building And MSG Turn 'purple And Gold' To Honour Mamba

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Also Read | 50 Cent Was The Man Behind Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor Fight

Kobe Bryant daughter and other victims from the crash

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Senegal Painter Bou Bou Creates Superb Painting With Basketball Hoop

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP MP COINS NEW NAME FOR BJP
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
JDU BIHAR PREZ RUBBISHES REMARK
KISHOR-JDU SPAT: REAL OR RUSE?
ROHIT SHARMA SMASHES 26 IN AN OVER
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA