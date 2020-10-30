Kobe Bryant's Next-gen Form For NBA 2K21 Unveiled, Most Fans Left In Awe Of The Visuals

With the next-gen release, 2K Sports have been regular about their updates. They released ratings, along with new badges. Now, they revealed Kobe Bryant's look for the game, which had been previously criticized by the fans. For years, players had been complaining about Bryant and how he looks in the game, referring to his avatar as a "egg-head". The new graphics apparently fixed the situation, as most fans were happy with the latest reveal.

Also read | Kobe Bryant NBA 2K21 special 'Mamba Forever' edition and cover art unveiled

New visuals of Kobe Bryant of NBA 2K21 on Xbox Series X and PS5 revealed

Happy Wednesday, 2K fans! How about a first look at one of the updated versions of Kobe on next-gen? All the different versions of Kobe's have been updated for next-gen! pic.twitter.com/b9ecsVC8gh — NBA 2KTV (@NBA2K_2KTV) October 28, 2020

This is also not the only time Bryant's 2K21 character has sparked a debate in fans. In July, 2K revealed Damian Lillard as one of the cover athletes for the NBA 2K21 game. After the Los Angeles Lakers legend's untimely death on January 26, fans expected the game to honour Bryant by putting him on the cover. The game eventually announced a Mamba Forever edition, solely made to honour the five-time NBA Champion.

"All the different versions of Kobe's have been updated for next-gen!" read the NBA 2KTV tweet. While some fans thought it was about time the game fixed his face, many believed the gameplay was still lacking and their fixes did not mean anything. "So the question now is...how many different Kobe’s will there be this year?" one fan asked. Apart from Bryant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Trae Young also got look upgardes.

Also read | NBA 2K21 to feature major visual improvements and launched for PS5 and Xbox X: NBA 2K21 on PS5

Fans react to the Kobe Bryant NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox series X

So the question now is...how many different Kobe’s will there be this year? 👀 @LD2K — Keith Times (@poeticambition) October 28, 2020

I got emotional looking at Kobe and I’m not even an emotional dude smh 🥺great job @Razor_2K and the art team ! He look amazing!!! — Strength (@UpstateBarber) October 28, 2020

The yellow on the jersey looks like it’s faded they need to go back to the old color they used — kt614 (@k_killer32) October 28, 2020

I already saw gameplay and it looks like shit so save it — 台北金城武 (@germy0530) October 28, 2020

Also read | NBA 2K21 cover featuring Lillard receives backlash, fans ask for Kobe Bryant NBA 2K21 cover

Kobe Bryant rating NBA 2K21

The Kobe Byant NBA 2K21 version will have an All-Time version. The new version will be rated at an NBA 2K overall rating of 98 along with a Build of an All-Around 2-Way., which will not be changed. The version will have almost 50 badges.

Also read | A look at every Kobe Bryant NBA 2K avatar over the span of 20 years, Kobe Bryant NBA 2K21 avatar

(Image credits: NBA 2KTV Twitter)