Kobe Bryant Birthday: Sister Sharia Washington Honours NBA Legend With Touching Tribute

Kobe Bryant would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on Sunday, August 24. The entire NBA community honoured the NBA legend, who passed away earlier this year. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, was killed in January after being involved in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

Sharia Washington, Kobe's elder sister posted an emotional tribute to social media, honouring the Lakers icon on his 42nd birthday. Sharia a couple of photos to her Instagram handle - a black and white photo of Kobe Bryant as a child, a photo of Bryant with his two sisters, and a touching quote that read: 'There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains.'

"I’ve typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I’m feeling today," Sharia Washington wrote. "So many people around the world miss “The Black Mamba”, I miss my little brother. The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally. There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday, Bean. I love you!"

Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant posted a similar, touching tribute for her late husband. Vanessa expressed her love for Kobe and Gianna, thanking the former for everything. "To my baby, Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate you! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh," Vanessa Bryant's message read. "I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try and see the best in people but cutout the bs."

Natalia Bryant's birthday message to her father

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and a host of other NBA stars also honoured Kobe via social media. LeBron shared a clip from the 2008 Beijing Olympics where the US Basketball Team players and their families sang 'Happy Birthday" song for the Black Mamba.

(Image Credits: Sharia Washington Instagram Handle)