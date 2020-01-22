Kyle Kuzma And Vanessa Hudgens Grab Dinner At Fancy Italian Restaurant In Brooklyn

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma was seen having dinner with actress Vanessa Hudgens at a fancy Italian dinner at Lilia in Brooklyn. Several photos of the pair enjoying a good time were shared on the internet. While some people were happy about the pair, some pointed out that Vanessa Hudgens is already over her ex-boyfriend Austin Butler. Hudgens and Butler were dating for around nine years before going their separate ways.

Also read | Vanessa Hudgens' casual looks that are worth taking style tips from

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and Vanessa Hudgens spotted enjoying dinner in Brooklyn

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in Brooklyn for their game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Hudgens broke up with Austin Butler on January 14 this year, ending their nine-year-old relationship. The breakup had taken several fans by surprise. In an interview after the breakup, Vanessa Hudgens revealed that trust and communication are important in making a relationship work. However, the High School Musical actress has not opened up about their split.

Also read | 'GM LeBron James' could oust Kyle Kuzma from Lakers, taunts former Pacers coach

Kyle Kuzma was last spotted with Instagram model Katya Elise Henry last year. He was even seen at Kendal Jenner's 4th July party on her yacht. However, no dating rumour has been confirmed by Kuzma himself. Hudgens, on the other hand, has been reportedly single off late.

Also read | Kyle Kuzma warns opponents that every Lakers player has something to prove this NBA season

NBA 2019-20: Kyle Kuzma trade rumours

Even before Kyle Kuzma and Vanessa Hudgens were seen having dinner together, trade rumours have been surrounding the young Laker. NBA reports on Kyle Kuzma trade rumours hint at the player being traded by the Lakers for a much more reliable option. However, the Lakers or Kuzma have never hinted at Kuzma being up for trade. Last week, Kuzma stated that he does not intend to leave the Lakers in the middle of trade speculations.

Also read | Kyle Kuzma has no plans of leaving the Lakers amidst trade speculation