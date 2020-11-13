Kyle Kuzma Asks Fans To Share Their Expectations With Biden's US Presidency On Twitter

After a tense election period, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump to be elected as USA's 46th President. While his inauguration is still more than a month away, followers and supporters have been discussing the change the United States could witness while Biden is the President. Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma recently took to Twitter to speak about Biden, asking his followers about their expectations.

Kyle Kuzma asks followers to share expectations about Biden's presidency

What things are you guys Looking for Biden to do while in office — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 12, 2020

"What things are you guys Looking for Biden to do while in office?," Kuzma asked on Twitter about Biden's presidency. The 25-year-old wanted to know about what his fans expect from Biden, and even interacted with some. Kuzma quoted a fan's tweet, talking about the decreased unemployment rate for African Americans. However, after fans flooded his mentions with facts while calling Kuzma out, he ended up deleting the tweet sometime later.

Some fans replied to Kuzma's request seriously, listing things like climate change, LGBTQ+ community rights, student loan regulation, corporate tax loopholes and more. However, some fans spoke about the Lakers being invited to the White House for four straight years, while some mentioned the reported San Antonio Spurs deal.

Have the world champion Lakers for a visit 4 straight years after each championship 💪💪👊🔥💜💛 — Brian Salmons (@Brysons_worldXD) November 12, 2020

Ayo, goodluck with the Spurs fam 🙏 — Valentinskies (@JuanOceguera_Yo) November 12, 2020

CLIMATE. CHANGE. — Ron Pasillas (@rpasillas) November 12, 2020

equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community!! — laryssa 🍥 (@laryssa_lake) November 12, 2020

1. Eliminating ICE

2. Regulate higher education prices, student loans

3. National vote by mail

4. Growing sustainable infrastructures

5. Reduce corporate tax loopholes



Just a starting point. — Mr. Najar (@AlphaNajar) November 13, 2020

Trump vs Biden

On Thursday, Joe Biden secured his electoral victory by inning in Arizona. However, his administrational transition remains at a standstill as Donald Trump is refusing to concede. Biden was expected to win at Arizona and is now the second Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 70 years.

Trump, on the other hand, started another conflict with China by banning American investments in companies owned by the Chinese military. Following his refusal to concede, Republican lawmakers have urged him to let Biden receive briefings during the stalled transition.

Lakers trade news

Despite the Lakers winning the 2020 title, the team has been surrounded by trade rumours this off-season. While they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis to take the lead, the team is reportedly looking for a third player to score consistently and also some experience.

Lakers have interest in trading for DeMar DeRozan, per @KevinOConnorNBA



Spurs would get Kuzma and Danny Green pic.twitter.com/fz1JVGDmbx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

While Kuzma has helped the Lakers reach the playoffs, he has played in the league for less than five years. As per reports, he and Danny Green could be traded to the Spurs, who will send DeMar DeRozan to LA.

(Image credits: Kyle Kuzma Instagram, AP)