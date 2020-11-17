Kyle Kuzma Deactivates Twitter Account After Demanding To End "disrespect On His Name"

Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma has deactivated his Twitter account amid speculation on his NBA future. According to reports in the US, the Lakers are looking to offload the 25-year-old and was recently even linked with a trade to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

Lakers fans went from "Kuzma's better than Lonzo" to bullying him off twitter 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CqoCVrBI9y — COLD-BLOODED (@ThatDMVApe) November 17, 2020

Kyle Kuzma shut his Twitter handle down just hours after he tweeted out a message, demanding social media users to end the "disrespect" towards his name. "Ight enough disrespect on my name. Y'all will be reminded." Kuzma tweeted on Monday, as netizens speculated the ongoing Kyle Kuzma trade rumours.

Kyle Kuzma tweet about PS5 giveaway, COVID-19

Before the Kyle Kuzma Twitter deactivation came about, the player promised on social media that he would be giving away five PlayStation5s to his followers. His subsequent hiatus from the social media platform meant fans were quick to troll the player for his PS5 giveaway tweet:

LMAOO y’all really bullied Kuzma into deactivating his twitter, so much for the PS5’s pic.twitter.com/VoyPwKnhIx — David (@iHatelilXip) November 17, 2020

Kuzma deactivated? How am I suppose to get my ps5 now? 😭😭😭 — January ⚡☀🇵🇭 (@ValleyBoysX) November 17, 2020

Recently, Kyle Kuzma even got himself into a Twitter controversy after he posted several tweets about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the US wasn't dealing with it the right way. Kuzma comments about the pandemic did not go down well with his online followers.

"Are you guys cool with the country shutting down 2-4 weeks?" he wrote in one of his tweets. "Would you be cool with a shutdown with no stimulus? How would that work... Look at Europe. When we had our wild surge all the media said look at Europe they've done a great job with the spread. Now they are locked down. Can u really control?"

Kuzma even claimed that the bubble environment will not be of much help, despite the NBA bubble being deemed as a massive success amid the pandemic. "Americans can't live inside a bubble," he replied to a tweet. "We were very fortunate. And quite frankly that's the only way we could 'control' a spread. I don't see another way. There you go."

Kyle Kuzma trade?

Last season, Kuzma averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists as the Lakers went onto the lift the NBA championship. His performances were a step down from his previous seasons, where he averaged 18.7 points during the 2018-19 season and 16.1 points during his rookie 2017-18 season. Kuzma was drafted as the 27th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

The 25-year-old's trade to the Pelicans is reportedly off as Jrue Holiday will be heading to the Milwaukee Bucks instead. Bucks duo Eric Bledsoe and George Hill will be moving the other way as a part of the trade.

(Image Credits: Kyle Kuzma Instagram)