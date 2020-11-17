Last Updated:

James Harden Confuses Fans With Cryptic IG Story After Declining $103M Option With Rockets

After reports confirmed James Harden declining a $103 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets, the NBA star posted a cryptic IG story.

james harden

On Monday (Tuesday IST), James Harden declined a $103 million contract extension from the Houston Rockets. However, the 31-year-old guard is apparently pushing for a deal with the Brooklyn Nets in hopes of winning his first NBA title. A few hours later, the 2018 NBA MVP took to Instagram to share a cryptic video of himself while opening a Body Armour drink

James Harden $50M extension: NBA star posts cryptic IG story

Harden's video quickly went viral, making fans wonder if the Rockets guard was saying 'cap' or 'no cap'. Fans discussed the matter on Twitter, even holding 'cap' or 'no cap' polls. Some people called Harden out for needing players like Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving to win a title. Some fans even spoke about players posting content like this, only to eventually leave. "Or he literally just posting this to troll cause he knows its gonna get media attention lmfaoo," wrote one, while another agreed that it worked. 

James Harden to Nets?

Reports stated that Harden wants to play for another team, and Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are possible destinations. However, the Rockets are "comfortable" with having both Harden and Westbrook on their roster. Another report also stated that while Harden wants to sign with the Rockets, Kyrie Irving might not want him to come to Brooklyn. 

James Harden current contract details

Harden is currently signed to a four-year, $171,131,520 worth contract. He has rejected a two-year $103 million extension offered. The contract would be added to his existing $133 million deal.

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram)

