James Harden Declines $50M Extension & Demands Trade, Wants To Play With KD, Kyrie At Nets

Over the past few months, reports have spoken about Russell Westbrook's move from the Houston Rockets while confirming James Harden's stay with the team. The team failed to advance in the playoffs this season despite having both star guards on their roster, which sparked trade rumours for the 2018 NBA MVP. As per recent reports, Harden is looking to move from the Rockets, possibly aiming for the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden to Nets? James Harden wants out of Houston

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

According to The Athletic and The Stadium's Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets are a team Harden is interested in playing for. However, Charania also added that the Rockets are still hoping to play with Harden (and Westbrook) on their roster. Yet, Harden seems to prefer the Nets, who have Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen to offer in return. Per ESPN, Harden has declined Rockets' $50 million player extension, asking them to get him to the Nets.

Reading the tea leaves...it sounds like James Harden wants the Nets, but Kyrie Irving doesn’t want Harden. — Rick Kamla (@RickKamlaSports) November 16, 2020

The trade could be a calculated risk for the Nets, looking for a strong third player. However, Harden might not benefit the team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant already present. Additional reports stated that while Harden is keen on the Nets, Irving is the one who does not want the 31-year-old player on his team.

James Harden contract details

Reports further explained that the Rockets offered Harden a two-year extension of $103 million on his already-existing three-year $133 million contract. While both teams have been speaking, ESPN reported that there has been no progress made as no "meaningful dialogue" has been exchanged. The Rockets are expecting a good deal for Harden, which they reportedly do not think the Nets could offer.

Fans react to James Harden $50M extension decline

Scary thought 👀 pic.twitter.com/yijAIiS76t — Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani (@AlykhanKR) November 17, 2020

Kevin Durant must have inform the nets that he needs two or more future hall of famers by his side in order for him to have a shot of beating LeBron — LeGoat (@iamLeGoat) November 17, 2020

Kyrie really gonna love being the 3rd option 😂😂😂 — 17 Timers (@CosmaiNick) November 17, 2020

Do it. Worst ball hog team ever if it happens — Tommy Von (@tommyvon) November 17, 2020

Harden is apparently done chasing a title with the Rockets and believes playing for the Nets is the path to his success. However, his multi-year deal enables the Rockets to slow down the process, maybe even convincing Harden to change his mind. The news is also coming days after some reports confirmed that Harden will be playing with the Rockets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

On the other hand, the Rockets also have Westbrook on their team, who is reported to be unhappy with the team and its future plans. The Rockets had been pushing for an extension, hoping that Harden completes his career with then. However, without additional star players, Harden is rejecting their proposal. Per reports, the franchise has "shaped" themselves for Harden, allowing for the "informal" setting to suit the eight-time NBA All-Star.

(Image credits: AP)