Kyle Kuzma 'symbolically' Crowns Lakers Teammate LeBron James As 'NBA's MVP'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did not have a big game in terms of scoring points against Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night (Monday morning IST), but the forward did manage to score some important points for the team when it mattered the most. The Lakers defeated their crosstown rivals 112-103, with James scoring 28 points which also included nine assists, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks. The game also witnessed James Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma placing a “crown” on top of his head with victory assured.

Clippers v Lakers: Lakers star Kyle Kuzma crowns LeBron James

During the final minute of the Clippers vs Lakers game, LeBron James drove past Marcus Morris of Clippers to seal the deal. Not only James received appreciation from teammates but while checking out of the game, his teammate Kyle Kuzma appropriately presented “King James” with his crown. Fittingly enough, the gesture comes just days after the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks. This is relevant because Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to crown himself during the first meeting between the two teams.

Clippers v Lakers: LeBron James stats

In the ongoing season, James is averaging 25.6 points, 10.7 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game on 49% shooting. The Los Angeles have won 11 of their last 12 games, with LeBron James playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Clippers vs Lakers highlights

LeBron James and Anthony Davis along with Avery Bradley had a big game night against Clippers as Lakers defeated the Clippers 112-103 for the first time this season. While LeBron James scored 28 points, Anthony Davis scored 30 points, while Avery Bradley chipped in with 24 points. The Lakers extended their win streak to four games and also ended the Clippers six-game winning streak. For Clippers, Paul George scored 31 points, while Kawhi Leonard chipped in with 27 points. So if the Lakers are asked 'How much is LeBron James worth?', he is clearly the heart and soul of the team.

