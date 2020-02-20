Kyle Kuzma Recalls 'fan Moment' During 2017 Dinner With Late Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, Lakers star Kyle Kuzma spoke about his last dinner with late Kobe Bryant, along with his deal with Puma and face tattoos. After Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash, Kyle Kuzma had posted on Instagram, briefly mentioning his dinner with Kobe Bryant. Kyle Kuzma became a Laker three years ago, where he had the opportunity to dine with Kobe Bryant as a rookie.

NBA 2019-20: Kyle Kuzma reveals details of his final dinner with Kobe Bryant

In 2017, Kyle Kuzma met his idol, Kobe Bryant for the first time at dinner. He recalled the incident and revealed being early and nervous. Kyle Kuzma admitted to having a fan moment, where he was surprised that Kobe Bryant knew his name even though he knew they were going to have dinner together. It was Kuzma who initiated the dinner, as he wanted to 'pick' Bryant's brain. They talked about basketball, business and even life. In the end, Kyle Kuzma revealed that though he initiated the dinner, it was Kobe Bryant who paid for it.

Kyle Kuzma talks about his new Puma deal. Kuzma believes that it is the best decision he has made and Puma allows him to be his own self by working creatively. Kyle Kuzma even admitted to loving LA as the basketball community is 'amazing' in that city. The Laker also recounted the time where he traded his iPod nano for getting his grandmother's tattoo and said that he is 'too pretty' for face tattoos.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service will be held on February 24, 2020

Vanessa Bryant and the rest of Kobe Bryant's family reportedly buried Kobe Bryant and Gianna in a private funeral. The details were revealed after Kobe and Gianna Bryant's death certificates were released. The death certificate reveals various details about Kobe Bryant's cause of death and funeral. Both their dates of disposition are listed as February 7 with burial as the type of disposition.

