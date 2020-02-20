Kyle Kuzma Recalls 'fan Moment' During 2017 Dinner With Late Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, Lakers star Kyle Kuzma spoke about his last dinner with late Kobe Bryant, along with his deal with Puma and face tattoos. After Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash, Kyle Kuzma had posted on Instagram, briefly mentioning his dinner with Kobe Bryant. Kyle Kuzma became a Laker three years ago, where he had the opportunity to dine with Kobe Bryant as a rookie.
Also read | Kyle Kuzma has no plans of leaving the Lakers amidst trade speculation
In 2017, Kyle Kuzma met his idol, Kobe Bryant for the first time at dinner. He recalled the incident and revealed being early and nervous. Kyle Kuzma admitted to having a fan moment, where he was surprised that Kobe Bryant knew his name even though he knew they were going to have dinner together. It was Kuzma who initiated the dinner, as he wanted to 'pick' Bryant's brain. They talked about basketball, business and even life. In the end, Kyle Kuzma revealed that though he initiated the dinner, it was Kobe Bryant who paid for it.
Also read | Kyle Kuzma and Vanessa Hudgens grab dinner at fancy Italian restaurant in Brooklyn
Kyle Kuzma talks about his new Puma deal. Kuzma believes that it is the best decision he has made and Puma allows him to be his own self by working creatively. Kyle Kuzma even admitted to loving LA as the basketball community is 'amazing' in that city. The Laker also recounted the time where he traded his iPod nano for getting his grandmother's tattoo and said that he is 'too pretty' for face tattoos.
Damn I’ve been messed up all day.......I grew up trying to be like you. I would watch YouTube highlights as a kid trying to mimic you (and I still do) I would go to the gym as a kid and shoot fade-aways for hours acting as if every shot I took was at the buzzer just like you. Then 3 years ago I became a laker. You became family & a mentor to me. As a young kid I would of done anything in the world to meet you and as a rookie I had my opportunity. A dinner. A dinner with my idol Kobe Bryant. Talking about basketball, life and business with you at that moment changed my life forever man. I’m teared up just trying to write this but Kobe thank you for being a brother to me. Anything I ever needed from you, was just a call away. Thank you for all the knowledge. Thank you for just being a friend. Your inner drive is something that will never be match. Heroes come and go but you my guy will truly last forever. OUT.
Also read | Kobe Bryant funeral details: Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service will be held on February 24, 2020
Vanessa Bryant and the rest of Kobe Bryant's family reportedly buried Kobe Bryant and Gianna in a private funeral. The details were revealed after Kobe and Gianna Bryant's death certificates were released. The death certificate reveals various details about Kobe Bryant's cause of death and funeral. Both their dates of disposition are listed as February 7 with burial as the type of disposition.
Also read | Kobe Bryant funeral details: Family buries Kobe and Gianna privately