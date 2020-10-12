Kyle Kuzma's Ex Katya Elise Henry Goes Private On Twitter After Being Trolled By NBA Fans

Katya Elise Henry, the current girlfriend of Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro and the former partner of Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, racked up her fair share of fans after she blasted them on social media after the Heat's thrilling Game 5 win over the Lakers. Henry posted “YALL THOUGHT" with an emoji on Twitter, a message meant to troll fervent Lakers supporters.

Also Read | Lakers Fans Sign Petition To Not Award Kyle Kuzma A Ring If LA Wins NBA Finals

Katya Elise Henry trolled on Twitter after Lakers clinch NBA title

That very post was subject to social media trolling on Sunday night after the Lakers trounced the Heat in Game 6 to clinch the NBA title. Katya Elise Henry's two-word message came back to haunt her as fans absolutely hijacked her Twitter profile, roasting the model/fitness influencer for her premature post. The social media trolling reached to such a point that Henry was forced to go private on Twitter just to stop the barrage of comments and mentions.

LMAOOOOOOOOOO Katya Elise Henry made her twitter private coz she knew Lakers fans were gonna wreck her mentions tonight 😂💀 — Louis (@Louis1117) October 12, 2020

The social media trolling, however, did not stop there. Fans were quick to blast Henry for her relationship with Tyler Herro, who endured a difficult outing in Game 6. The Heat rookie managed a paltry seven points, three rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes of play. While Herro was one of the leading players for his side en route to the finals, a series against the Lakers proved too much for the rookie as he generally struggled to impose himself during the six-game series.

Tyler Herro scored 4 points in front of Katya Elise Henry, he dont deserve her 💯 — Jeremiah (Germ) (@Jerry3D2Y) October 12, 2020

Katya Elise Henry was talking that talk after Heat won last game only for her man to go missing tonight 😂😂😂 #lakers #nbafinals — nate (@_nathancalderon) October 12, 2020

Katya Elise Henry gone break up with Tyler Herro and send Kyle Kuzma a “hey big head 🙄” text — The guy from cookout (@13minus50gahdam) October 12, 2020

Katya Elise Henry is sick right now 🤣😂😂🤣 — UserName (@UserName_Social) October 12, 2020

MISS KATYA ELISE HENRY TWEETS PROTECTED NOW LMAOOOOO — radical leftist hoe (@deeeebo__) October 12, 2020

Katya Elise Henry, 26, began dating Tyler Herro during the pandemic. This was when the duo frequently exchanged tweets. Ever since their first public social media exchange in March, the couple has been seen dancing together in TikTok videos and Instagram posts.

Also Read | LeBron James Becomes First Player To Win NBA Finals MVP With Three Different Teams

The 26-year-old, who runs her own workout program by the name 'Workouts By Katya', previously was in a relationship with Kyle Kuzma. While it remains unclear when exactly the two broke up, reports suggest the two ended their relationship on bad terms. Henry continued to take shots at Kuzma, and once even sparked a major social media controversy when she claimed 'Kyle Kuzma couldn't handle me' to be one of the reasons for their breakup.

Also Read | Fans, Some Rowdy, Cheer Lakers Win Outside Staples Center

As for Kyle Kuzma, the NBA champion is currently dating Winnie Harlow. Harlow was present inside the bubble to cheer for the 25-year-old Lakers star.

Kuzma did not enjoy a particularly strong performance on Sunday. He played 22 minutes off the bench to score just two points and added a solitary rebound. LeBron James led the show for the Lakers with a 28-point triple-double. Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo contributed with 19 points each. LeBron also picked up the NBA Finals MVP award - his fourth Finals accolade - for his performances during the 2020 NBA Finals.

Also Read | Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Elated With Heat's Upcoming NBA Finals Vs Her Ex Kyle Kuzma

(Image Credits: Katya Elise Henry Instagram, NBA Twitter)