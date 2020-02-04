Kyle Lowry FaceTimed Jimmy Butler After NBA Fan Reveals Heat Forward Was His Favourite

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler are known to be good friends who occasionally troll each other. However, Kyle Lowry's recent interaction with Jimmy Butler was after the Bulls vs Raptors game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST), was for a fan. Kyle Lowry surprised a Jimmy Butler fan by FaceTiming the Miami Heat small forward.

NBA 2019-20: Raptors' Kyle Lowry FaceTimed Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler after a fan said the Heat forward was his favourite

Kyle Lowry FaceTimes Jimmy Butler after this fan says Jimmy is his favorite player 😂✊



(🎥 @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/5gZVpct261 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 3, 2020

Both Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have a history of trolling each other on national television. During the NBA All-Star game 2018, Butler had insulted Lowry and the Raptors during an interview with TNT analyst David Aldridge. Last season, Butler had FaceTimed Kyle Lowry and told him that he was going to embarrass him as Timberwolves would face Raptors.

🔥😂😂 Jimmy Butler was ripping on the Raptors with Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan (via @nbatv)#NBAAllStar #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/SnJRXGJdHd — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) February 19, 2018

Jimmy Butler is currently leading the Miami Heat with an average of 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field and making 83.6% of his free throws. The Heat are currently at a 33-15 win-loss record and are tied with the Boston Celtics for the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors, on the other hand, are at a 36-14 record and are on an 11-game winning streak. Both Butler and Lowry have been selected as NBA All-Star 2020 reserves.

