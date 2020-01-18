Dwyane Wade: Net Worth, Endorsements, Miami Heat Career And Personal Life Of NBA Legend

Dwyane Wade is a former American basketball star who has spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for the Miami Heat. Having started his career in 2003 by playing for the Heat, he went to have an illustrious career. Wade has also played for the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dwyane Wade net worth

Dwyane Wade is one of the richest basketball players in the world. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Wade has a net worth that stands at an estimated $120 million as of 2020. He is also a brand ambassador for many companies such as Gatorade, Panini, New Era, Hublot, and Li Ning Company Ltd.

Dwyane Wade's NBA titles with Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade, who was one of the biggest stars in Miami Heat, had been a part of all three NBA championship wins of the team during 2006, 2012 and 2013. Wade was also the 2006 Finals MVP and a 13-time All-Star. He announced his retirement at the end of the 2018-19 season when he was the all-time leading scorer of the franchise.

Dwyane Wade's family

Dwyane Wade has been married to American actress Gabrielle Union since his split with Siohvaughn Funches in 2010. Gabrielle Union is also a voice artist, activist, and author. She has appeared on several television sitcoms and worked in moves like She's All That and Bring It On.

Dwyane Wade also has a son Zaire Wade with his ex-wife, who looks to carry his father’s legacy in the sport. Zaire is currently a High School senior. Being a senior, he will soon be moving on from Sierra Canyon and joining the collegiate ranks.

Zaire Wade also considers his father a true role model and the duo share a wonderful bond. Here is an emotional video Zaire Wade dedicated to Dwyane Wade on his 38th birthday last Friday.

