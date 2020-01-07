Kyrie Irving Expresses Frustration At Shoulder Injury, Unsure Of Return Date Yet

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Saturday had an interaction with media to provide an update on the shoulder injury that he suffered in November 2019. The return date of the point guard is still unclear, as he continues struggling to lift his right shoulder when taking shots. Irving's injury saw him missing the game when the Nets travelled to Boston Celtics. His face was printed out on flyers and taped to the outside of TD Garden in Boston with the word 'coward' written across his eyes and nose. During that game, fans were heard repeatedly chanting, "Where is Kyrie?"

Also Read: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trolled On Twitter As Nets Lose To New York Rivals Knicks

Kyrie Irving signs with Nets

Kyrie Irving played with the Celtics for two seasons before signing a 4-year, $136 million free-agent contract this summer with the Nets. But his departure did not go down well with many Celtics fans. Irving is currently averaging 28.5 points in 11 games with the Nets.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Hits Back At Celtics Fans With Emotional Instagram Post About 'life'

NBA: Kyrie Irving injury update

Speaking to media about the recovery process, he expressed his frustration and helplessness with the injury, especially while having to explain it to medical staff and experts. However, Irving added that he is in a better place now. He will give the next update on his injury a few weeks later.

Also Read: Jaylen Brown Defends Kyrie Irving For Celtics' Forgettable Performance In 2018-19 Season

NBA: Kyrie Irving injury

These were Kyrie Irving's first comments to the press post-injury which has sidelined him nearly two months ago. The 27-year-old athlete felt tremendous pain on his right shoulder shortly after the Nets vs. Pelicans game on November 4.

It was later revealed he had suffered a shoulder impingement, which could possibly require surgery. Earlier, Irving had told reporters that he has avoided surgery and instead turned to cortisone injection for the time being. Irving and Brooklyn Nets fans will be hoping that he would not require any surgery in the future as he has tried to go without any anti-inflammatories for long-term fitness.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving's Negative Locker Room Vibe Affected Celtics' Performance, Claim Sources