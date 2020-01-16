Kyrie Irving Believes Nets' Roster Is 'missing Some Pieces' After Loss To 76ers

Three games into his comeback, Kyrie Irving has shown some signs of being back to his best. The six-time NBA All-Star dropped 21 points against Vince Carter-led Atlanta Hawks. This was then followed by a 32-point and 14-point display against Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers. With his last two performances failing to translate into wins for the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving now believes the Nets need some new faces in order to change their fortunes.

Kyrie Irving was asked after tonight’s loss to Philly about this game against a top East opponent showing how much work the Nets still have to do in order to compete at the highest level while waiting for Kevin Durant to return. Here’s Irving’s answer: pic.twitter.com/NAqA4OvQk2 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 16, 2020

Nets’ ‘glaring’ roster needs addressing – Kyrie Irving

With Kevin Durant working his way to a return, Kyrie Irving believes that the Brooklyn Nets’ roster is still in need of some pieces in order to compete for the title next season. Kyrie Irving said that the Nets will need to add one or two players to complement himself, along with Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan, Garrett Temple, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.

Kevin Durant has not featured for the Brooklyn Nets this season as he continues his return from an Achilles injury. However, Kyrie Irving himself did not look too sharp in his last three games after a 26-game absence this season. The loss to the 76ers handed the Nets their second consecutive defeat in the last three days.

📝 RECAP | Six Nets in double-figures, but it's not enough to overcome the Sixers in Philly https://t.co/pdJ19DLeKw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2020

Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris left out of Kyrie Irving’s comments

While Kyrie Irving did mention the likes of Garrett Temple and DeAndre Jordan, the 2014 All-Star MVP conspicuously left out Jarrett Allan and Joe Harris. Both Allen and Harris have impressed in being starters for the Nets this season. Their numbers are also better than Garrett Temple and DeAndre Jordan. However, it is difficult to say whether Kyrie Irving does or does not see Jarrett Allan and Joe Harris as players to build around in the off-season.

