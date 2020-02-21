Kyrie Irving Blasted By Max Kellerman For 'uninteresting And Poorly Expressed' Ideas

Kyrie Irving is now officially the vice president of the NBPA. Following the end of the tenure of Pau Gasol, Kyrie Irving takes his place. However, First Take host Max Kellerman is unimpressed with the appointment and slated Kyrie Irving and his ideas following the announcement.

Kyrie Irving's ideas are uninteresting and poorly expressed: Max Kellerman

Max Kellerman was one among the many who were left befuddled with the appointment of Kyrie Irving as the vice president of the NBPA. The Nets star does not quite have a reputation for leadership, having seen his Celtics tenure turn sour towards the end. “His social media ramblings are poorly written, he’s bad at expressing himself at least in the written language, (his) ideas are uninteresting and they’re poorly expressed”, Max Kellerman said of Kyrie Irving on the First Take.

Kyrie Irving earlier demanded a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017, a year after winning the NBA championship. The now-Nets star reportedly demanded an exit from the Cavaliers to get out of the shadow of LeBron James. Kyrie Irving then made his way to the Boston Celtics where, once again, it was rough sailing for the six-time NBA All-Star. At the Celtics, Kyrie Irving lamented his teammates in public while also posting cryptic messages on social media with alarming regularity.

Kyrie Irving will have shoulder surgery and is out for the season, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/U46wmyDJpQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2020

Kyrie Irving injury

The Brooklyn Nets are currently seventh in the NBA's Western Conference. However, the Kyrie Irving injury could mean trouble for the Nets in their pursuit of the playoffs. With Kevin Durant still out injured, the Nets could now be without Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season as he is reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery on his shoulder.

