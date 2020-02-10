Kevin Durant Finally Opens Up On Reason Behind Leaving OKC Thunder For Warriors In 2016

NBA star Kevin Durant had left Oklahoma City Thunder for Golden State Warriors ahead of the start of the 2016-17 NBA season. While the move generated a lot of controversy, Kevin Durant got the opportunity to showcase his skills among the best ballplayers at that time, eventually winning two NBA championships and also being named as the NBA Finals MVP in each of the finals. Durant has now opened up more on leaving OKC Thunder in a recent interview.

Kevin Durant talking about leaving OKC Thunder, Russell Westbrook and more

Why did Kevin Durant leave OKC Thunder?

Now at Brooklyn Nets, nursing his torn Achilles, Durant finally revealed why he decided to move on from OKC Thunder. On a recent podcast All The Smoke, Kevin Durant addressed his decision to leave OKC, stating he simply needed a change. Durant spent nine seasons with Thunder but admitted that while he played with a lot of talented athletes, not many of them were skilled shooters or handlers. Durant revealed that he was tired of being the only player to make three-pointers and jump shots consistently.

Kevin Durant on his decision to leave OKC for the Warriors:



"It didn't matter if we had won or lost the series. I wanted to play there and live in the bay."



(via allthesmoke/IG) pic.twitter.com/yJFyBRKLCC — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 6, 2020

Durant further added that all he cared about was developing his own game. He thought the best way to do so was to join the Warriors and play alongside the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Durant further revealed that he had made his mind up leaving OKC Thunder even before the season started even as he played with some elite players in the team like Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka. However, the OKC Thunder squad back then were mainly known for their athleticism and physicality rather than their shooting and passing strength.

Kevin Durant spent just three years at Warriors but cemented his legacy as one of the best shooters of the game. He left the Warriors for Brooklyn Nets at the start of the current season but is yet to make his Nets debut after injuring himself during Game 5 of the NBA Finals last season.

