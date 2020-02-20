Kevin Durant Reveals Epic Stories Behind Some Of His Best Random Tweets From The Past

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is still waiting to make his Nets debut after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Game 5 2019 NBA Finals. Out for the season with the injury, Durant has been still making the headlines for his various Twitter feuds to popping up for interviews. The 31-year-old recently gave an interview to Bleacher Report, where he opened up on his time off-court.

Kevin Durant Twitter: 'A dog got him'

I #renenberwhen i got attacked by a dog walkin 2 da bus stop.....i got on da bus and i didnt have no lunch money.i got robbed by a dog...SMH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 28, 2009

Kevin Durant took time to provide explanations to some to random old tweets. Durant explained one of his tweets from 2009, where he posted 'I got robbed by a dog'. Durant remembered one of his childhood incidents when he thought 'a dog got him somehow'. Explaining the tweet, Durant said, "I was in kindergarten, walking to the bus myself, and a dog came out of nowhere. I’m reaching in my pocket when I got on the bus. It must have fallen out of my pocket. And I was like, I got robbed by a dog."

Kevin Durant injury: 'Twitter better than a club?'

Twitter is better than goin to da club... — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 9, 2010

Kevin Durant got vocal with his thoughts in 2010, claiming 'Twitter is actually better than going to a club'. The 31-year-old pointed out to one of his many epiphanies when he realised clubs were not fun any more. Kevin Durant further added "I was having a whack night in the club that night. Nobody was dancing. Everybody was just staring at each other and I was like, ‘This is what I come here for?"

Kevin Durant Twitter: You can check out his interview here

Kevin Durant Return Date

As mentioned above, Durant got ruled out for this season with Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Despite his injury concerns, Durant was wanted by both the New York teams - Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. Ultimately, Nets won the race for his signature, signing him in July 2019.

Following surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles, Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season. He should be back to full fitness to play for the Nets during the 2020 pre-season. Recent footage of Durant is making the rounds on the internet, where the 31-year-old showcased his current fitness. Could he just be hinting at an early return?

The lastest video of Kevin Durant 👀



(Cred: ___devonte___ on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/K0rd6uqp0F — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) February 19, 2020

