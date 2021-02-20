Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Asks How Michael Jordan Keeps 'Getting Hotter', Twitter Reacts

This week, Michael Jordan celebrated his 58th birthday. Social media celebrated Jordan's birthday, posting wishes on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms. One birthday wish of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, however, caught the attention of many fans.

Lakers owner wishes Michael Jordan happy birthday

Happy Birthday to my co-founder of Cincoro Tequila, Michael Jordan!! How do you keep getting hotter?? 🔥 @Cincoro pic.twitter.com/TvADerXgJP — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) February 17, 2021

"Happy Birthday to my co-founder of Cincoro Tequila," Buss wrote on Twitter. "How do you keep getting hotter?".

In 2019, NBA owners came together to launch the new brand of tequila. Apart from Jordan and Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-governer Wes Edens and Boston Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck are also included in launching Cincoro Tequila. As per reports, the partners invested several million dollars in the company.

Jordan apparently also worked with the tasting team and apparently tested over 1000 types of tequilas before deciding a final blend. Reports added that he even had a particular flavour profile in mind. The six-time NBA champion apparently also worked with the branding side, even working with Nike's VP for ideas.

Fans react to Buss' birthday wish

Jeanie Buss net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Buss is currently worth $500 million. Reports state that her main source of income is the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2011, Forbes names her as one of the most powerful women in sports. ESPN has also named her as one od the most powerful women in the league. She has been working with the Lakers since 1995, previously working under her father Jerry Buss.

After Jerry Buss passed away in 2013, his 66% stake was divided into his children equally.

Michael Jordan net worth

As per Forbes, the Michael Jordan net worth stands at $2.1 billion. The NBA legend is considered the richest NBA player in history. Jordan has also won six NBA championships in his career, all with the Bulls. Over the years, Jordan has bagged various endorsements, including his deal with Nike. Along with that, Jordan owns the NBA team Charlotte Hornets, multiple restaurants all over the world and his own golf course.

