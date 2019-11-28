Kyrie Irving Hits Back At Celtics Fans With Emotional Instagram Post About 'life'

Kyrie Irving may have missed the game against his former side Boston Celtics, but the fans made sure that their feelings were heard by their former player by making taunts at him. The TD Garden witnessed Celtics fans chanting ‘Kyrie Sucks’ profusely. Celtics went on to beat Brooklyn Nets 121-110.

“Kyrie Sucks” chants at the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/iN0nOAxodE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2019

how will kyrie recover from this pic.twitter.com/1IAP5SjQRv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 28, 2019

Kyrie Irving injury

Irving is currently suffering from a right shoulder impingement which makes this his seventh consecutive game that the point guard has missed so far. His injury will be re-evaluated when the team returns home and because of that, his comeback date is yet to be confirmed. Irving played in 67 and 60 games during his two-year Celtics tenure. He’s had injuries to his face, quad, shoulder, knee, eye, hip, thigh and back.

Kyrie Irving's Instagram message for Celtics fans

Irving took to his Instagram and fired back at Celtics fans for the 'Kyrie sucks' chants with a post on ‘LIFE’.

“It happens all the time and Tonight just shows how Sports/Entertainment will always be ignorant and obtrusive. It’s one big SHOW that means very little in the real world,” Irving wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “It’s about doing it for the fans and organization that love you so much? Think again, it’s a GAME, and it’s promoted as a Fandom experience for ticket buyers and viewers at home while defacing who people truly are as PEOPLE.”

Kyrie Irving Nets

Irving played with the Celtics for two seasons before signing a reported four-year, $136 million free-agent contract this summer with the Nets. His departure though did not go down well with many Boston fans. Irving is currently averaging 28.5 points in 11 games with the Nets. The team has a 5-2 record in absence of Irving.

