Kyrie Irving's Negative Locker Room Vibe Affected Celtics' Performance, Claim Sources

The Boston Celtics lost both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford before NBA 2019-20 season. However, the Celtics are currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 14-5 win-loss record. Last season, Celtics’ season ended with an early Playoffs exit.

Also read | Kyrie Irving hits back at Celtics fans with an emotional Instagram post about 'life'

NBA 2019-20: Kyrie Irving was responsible for toxic Celtics locker room atmosphere, claim sources

According to certain NBA reports, Kyrie Irving’s exit from the Celtics is the reason for their better performance. Though the report agrees that there are a lot of other factors that contribute to the Celtics performance, a majority of it had to do with the unhealthy locker room atmosphere Irving created. As per the report, his behaviour clashed with coach Brad Stevens' ideals. Even before, the atmosphere was already ‘dangerous’. Sources close to the team claimed that the team grew apart, and Jaylen Brown did not even personally talk to Irving before replying to his criticisms on social media. The report says that Coach Brad Stevens would never bad-mouth a player in public, but believes in positive team spirit and energy. When rumours of Irving’s exit in February surfaced, he was already detached from the team.

Also read | Kevin Durant defends under-fire Kyrie Irving after 329-word emotional Instagram rant

“Kyrie Sucks” chants at the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/iN0nOAxodE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2019

Reports and sources also claim that Kemba Walker's arrival in the team has completely changed the atmosphere. Sources say that the change is visible and as distinct as ‘night and day’. Small battles on social media, negative vibes and constant mood changes had ended up affecting the team’s performances. Now, Walker’s arrival has only shown positive effects. When Irving, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, returned to play against the Celtics at the TD Garden was booed and abused by the Celtics fans despite being sidelined due to injury.

Also read | Kyrie Irving abused, booed by Boston Celtics fans during Celtics vs Nets game

Also read | Brooklyn Nets have been doing better without Kyrie Irving, NBA stats reveal