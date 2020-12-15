Kyrie Irving Finally Ends Media Gag Ahead Of New Season, Clarifies Recent 'pawns' Comment

This season, Kyrie Irving and his controversial relationship with the media has already gotten him and the Brooklyn Nets in trouble with the NBA. He has barely spoken to the media this year, last time being in February after spraining his right knee. Now, after he was fined for refusing to address the media, Irving finally spoke to them.

Kyrie Irving speaks to the media during the preseason games

Kyrie is speaking to reporters for the first time this season.



(via @TaylorRooks)

When he refused to talk to media earlier, Irving stated how he did not want to engage with pawns, only focusing on his work. This week, as he spoke to the media, Irving maintained that he wanted to focus on his play, letting it do most of the talking. “The focus is on what’s going on in here, you know, my job,” Irving said.

Kyrie Irving issued a statement that says, in part: “My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.”



He said he is issuing this statement instead of speaking with reporters.

He added that he wanted "make sure that that was clear", and gave way to no distractions, or even him referring to the media as pawns. "It’s just really how I felt about the mistreatment of certain artists when we get to a certain platform of when we make decisions within our lives to have full control and ownership".

Irving even spoke about head coach Steve Nash, who has Mike D'Antoni as his assistant. “Steve’s been amazing,” Irving said, adding about his basketball IQ, and how he commands the respect. As per Irving, they have great synergy now, and his is grateful for the atmosphere.

Earlier this year, Irving was leading a group of NBA players against the NBA bubble, wanting to sit out due to the social movement going on in the USA. The Nets star apparently spoke about starting a new league, which did not sit well with others. Even his recent comments affected some, where players like Kevin Love spoke about how the comments were not appreciated.

Kyrie Irving stats: Nets vs Wizards preseason matchup

With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant back and healthy, the Nets are immediately viewed as title contenders. They won their preseason game 119-114 against the Washington Wizards. While Durant's 15-point Nets debut was applauded, Irving led the team with 18 points. He added four assists and one rebound, going 7-for-9 from the field, which included 2 of 3 three-pointers.

Kyrie Irving trade

The Nets aren't interested in trading Kyrie Irving, nor have the Rockets expressed an interest in acquiring him, per @wojespn



Houston would prefer a young player in a trade for James Harden.

